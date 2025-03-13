Kolkata Police to deploy 4,000 officers during Holi; special measures for sensitive areas

Kolkata police will deploy about 4000 officers in the city to maintain law and order during Holi celebrations, said a senior officer in Lalbazar on Thursday.

Police have already been working on sensitising areas like Maniktala, Beleghata, Kankurgachi, Baghajatin, Narkeldanga and part of Behala, which have been seen as hotspots for problems like violence and drunk driving in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata Police also said around 600 pickets will be set up in the city to sensitise and control the celebration. A total of 30 PCR vans along with an additional 50 PCR motorcycles will also be deployed.

Officers have been asked to remain on high alert and stop small arguments before they turn into larger group fights.

A senior officer said, “We have taken all the necessary precautions possible. All officers have been advised to stop individual fights before they turn into larger gatherings or group fights. What we see happening is usually a difference of opinion turning into much larger problems under the influence of alcohol.”

On Thursday, The Telegraph had reported that they have sought space from Jadavpur University to set up a police outpost and barracks on the campus to “maintain a safe and secure environment... for smooth academic activities”.

Student organisations had opposed the move.

Speaking about the issue in the evening, the officer said: “We had written a letter to the vice chancellor in 2024, about putting up an outpost near the campus. We haven’t received a reply yet.”