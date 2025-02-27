Kolkata Municipal Corporation official show-caused for holiday ‘memo’

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Wednesday show-caused a chief manager who scrapped a holiday earmarked for Viswakarma Puja and extended the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in schools run by the civic body.

The civic body cancelled the “memorandum” issued by the official and said a revised order will be issued later.

The published memorandum on a KMC Education Department letterhead, dated February 25, was tweeted by the BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya.

The memorandum, signed by the chief manager of the education department of KMC, mentioned “Eid-ul-Fitr holiday will be for two days from 31.03.2025 to 01.04.2025” at KMC’s Hindi medium primary schools.

The notice went on to add: “There will be no holiday for Biswakarma Puja on 17.09.2025 as one day from its allocated holiday has been adjusted to extend the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.”

KMC sources said while the civic body’s employees have no holiday on Viswakarma Puja, its primary schools are closed on the occasion.

On Wednesday morning, the municipal commissioner issued a notice cancelling Tuesday’s memorandum. “...the holiday list for Hindi Medium KMCP Schools was issued without obtaining any concurrence from the competent authority of KMC”, the commissioner’s notice said.

An official of the civic body said there are 218 KMC primary schools.

“A revised and accurate order will be issued in due course maintaining the State Government’s Holiday List as per extant norm,” the commissioner’s notice said.

Later in the day, the municipal commissioner show-caused the official who issued Tuesday’s memorandum. He has to reply within three working days.

Sandipan Saha, the mayoral council member (education), said the official who issued the notice removing the holiday on Viswakarma Puja “had no authority to issue such a notice”.

“He did not consult the joint commissioner or the commissioner or me before issuing the memorandum. It does not reflect the opinion of the KMC,” he said.