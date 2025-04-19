Kolkata: Metromen qualify for World Bridge Championships 2025 in Denmark

Kolkata Metro Railway’s bridge players have once again brought laurels to the Metro fraternity, with two of its employees—Sumit Mukherjee and Sagnik Roy—qualifying for the 47th World Bridge Team Championships scheduled to be held in Denmark in August 2025.

Mukherjee and Roy were key members of the Indian Open Team that emerged victorious at the Bridge Federation of Asia and the Middle East (BFAME) Championships.

The tournament, held in Dubai from April 10 to 18, 2025, saw India defeat Bangladesh in the final to secure their berth at the upcoming World Championships.

Their stellar performance on the international stage has earned them praise across the Metro Railway community.

P. Uday Kumar Reddy, General Manager of Metro Railway, has congratulated both players on this remarkable achievement, acknowledging the pride they have brought to the organisation.