MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 May 2025

Kolkata Metro to operate more trains on Joka-Majerhat line from Monday, cuts service gap from 50 to 22 minutes

Construction is on from Majerhat to Esplanade, where it will meet the Blue Line and Green Line, joining the rest of the metro network

PTI Published 03.05.25, 10:23 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Kolkata Metro will operate more trains on the Purple Line, bringing down the interval between two services from 50 minutes to 22 minutes, officials said on Saturday.

The isolated Purple Line is at present operational between Joka and Majerhat in the south-western part of the city. Construction is on from Majerhat to Esplanade, where it will meet the Blue Line and Green Line, joining the rest of the metro network.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Monday, a total of 40 services will be operated on the Joka-Majerhat section at intervals of 22 minutes, officials said.

Earlier, 18 services were being operated at intervals of 50 minutes, they said.

The Purple Line remains shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Metro Joka-Esplanade Metro Green Line Metro
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Six dead, several injured in stampede at temple festival in Goa's Shirgao village

The incident occurred at Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village in the wee hours of the day, a senior police officer said
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivers a sermon at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday
Quote left Quote right

The vilification of Kashmiris has forced students and professionals to return in fear

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT