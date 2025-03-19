Kolkata metro saw 7 deaths by suicide in 2024: Railways

Suicides in Kolkata Metro have seen a rise over the past five years, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to a question by Trinamool MP Mala Roy, on Wednesday.

In just the first two months of 2025, two deaths have already been recorded, raising concerns about commuter safety and mental health support in the city’s underground transport system.

Screengrab (Government of India report)

The Kolkata Metro, India’s first and one of the busiest metro networks, has long faced challenges in preventing such incidents.

To address safety concerns, the railway ministry has initiated measures, including installing platform barriers at select stations.

While sliding doors have been provided at all 12 stations of the Green Line, Kolkata Metro is testing platform barriers as a pilot project at Kalighat Metro station instead of full-fledged sliding doors.

The move comes as a preventive measure to curb track intrusions and accidental falls. However, there is no official confirmation yet on whether platform screen doors will be extended across the entire metro network.

Each time a suicide occurs, metro services come to a halt, causing significant delays and inconvenience for thousands of daily commuters. Passengers are often left stranded, struggling to reach their destinations.

With suicides on the rise and thousands of commuters relying on the Kolkata Metro daily, authorities face growing pressure to enhance safety infrastructure and mental health awareness initiatives in public transport spaces.