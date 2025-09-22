Kolkata Metro records over 1.5 crore commuters first month after Green, Yellow, and Orange Line expansions

Metro Railway Kolkata on Monday said more than 1.5 crore commuters travelled in different corridors during the period of August 22-September 21, underlining its popularity as the most comfortable and convenient mode of transport in the city.

A Metro Railway spokesperson said on September 21, which was a Sunday, more than 5.21 lakh people travelled in different corridors.

Out of them, over 4.04 lakh passengers travelled in the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram), while the Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V) recorded a footfall of more than 1.11 lakh passengers.

On the Yellow Line (Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar), more than 4800 passengers availed the services on the same day.

Noting that a cumulative 1.5 crore commuters availed the Metro service since the inauguration of the entire Green Line corridor, Yellow Line corridors and Orange Line corridors (Kavi Subhas--Beleghata) on August 22, the spokesperson said, "This passenger count reflects commuters' preference for Metro's reliable, safe and seamless services." The spokesperson said that visitors to the city during this festive season may also use Tourist Smart Cards to avail the facility of unlimited journeys for a duration of three and five days at a cost of Rs 250 and Rs 550, respectively.

