Kolkata hotel fire: Jorasanko PS file FIR against owners after fire department complaint

Almost 24-hours after a fire in a city hotel claimed the lives of 14 people, including two children, the Kolkata Police registered a case against authorities of the Rituraj Hotel.

The Jorasanko police station, under whose jurisdiction the hotel at Mechhua falls, lodged an FIR on Wednesday evening.

The state fire services department has also lodged a complaint against the Rituraj Hotel in Burrabazar.

The fire broke out at the hotel around 7.30pm on Tuesday evening where the guests were trapped in smoke-filled rooms, corridors and stairs inside the hotel with the windows sealed, leaving a small opening for air-conditioners.

Of the 14 guests and employees who died, 10 were found in separate rooms, one on the stairs and two others were recovered from the roof.

Another victim succumbed to burns at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

At RG Kar, out of the four deceased who were brought in two were identified as Manoj Paswan (40) from Lalkoni, Jharkhand and Mutthu Krishnan (61) from Chennai.

Two others, both males, a 50-year old and another 45-year old are yet to be identified.

The other victims taken to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital were identified as Niraj Kumar Verma (29), Rajesh Kumar Santuka (61), Kamal Navalgarhia while two others are unidentified. At the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, a 35-year old man is yet to be identified.

Among the dead are three-year old P Rithan, 10-year old P Diya, Manoj Patra (43) and Akriti Navagarhia (22).

According to the police, the two owners, Akash and Atul Chawla, are still absconding.