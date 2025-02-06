Kolkata film office robbery: Third arrest made in connection with Rs 7.3 lakh heist

One of the men who was allegedly part of the three-member gang that barged into a film production company’s office on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road and took away ₹7.3 lakh, has been arrested from Odisha, police said.

Two other men have already been arrested in connection with the case.

The police said at least one more person involved in this case is at large.

The police identified the accused as Kamran Ahmed. He was arrested from Basta in Odisha on Tuesday.

“Kamran Ahmed is one of the three who had barged into the office of the production house and robbed the office threatening to kill a staff member with a knife,” said an officer of Park Street police station.

On January 28, the office located inside a building on 46C Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road was robbed by three men who came wearing helmets.

A CCTV camera installed on the corridor of the fourth floor of the building has captured photographs of the three suspects.

However, as all three wore helmets, they could not be identified.

Sources said they had removed their helmets after stepping out of the building.

The men arrested earlier included the suspected mastermind and local informer Vinod Rao.

Police said although Rao was not present on the spot his alleged involvement became clear after multiple CCTV footage from the nearby shops showed him with the three men minutes before they had entered the building on the evening of the robbery.

Rao, who lives at Park Lane, is a known face in the neighbourhood and had

made general inquiries calling the owner of the office and visiting the spot as a concerned neighbour after the robbery was reported, police said.

“He was trying to divert police’s suspicion from him by acting normal. But he did not realise that the CCTV footage of the time before the robbery would give him away,” said a senior police officer of the Kolkata Police.