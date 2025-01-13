Kolkata CP, Manoj Verma, calls for reviewing security of political leaders after recent attacks

The commissioner of Kolkata Police, Manoj Verma, has asked all police stations to review the security of the public representatives living in their respective areas and asked the divisional commissioners to submit a report, sources in the police said.

The communication, sent recently to all police stations, mentioned two incidents in the recent past where public representatives came under attack.

“One such attack was reported from the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police,” said an officer in the city force, referring to the communication sent by the commissioner of police.

Sources in the police said Verma was possibly referring to the attack on Trinamool Congress councillor Susanta Ghosh in November last year in Kasba and the murder of another Trinamool councillor, Babla Sarkar, in Malda earlier this month.

A man tried to shoot Ghosh, the councillor of Ward 108 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, at close range near his home but failed possibly because the gun malfunctioned.

Sarkar, a councillor in Malda, was shot dead earlier this month, prompting the chief minister to blame the police for withdrawing his security personnel and failing to gather crucial intelligence in time.