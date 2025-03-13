Kolkata: Cops arrest father under POCSO Act after teen alleges years of abuse

A 15-year old girl pushed from the second floor of a balcony has accused her father of serial abuse, in a statement given to the police investigating the case.

“The girl’s mother had left home more than 13 years ago. Since then she lived with her father. She told us that her father physically abused her in a drunken state for several years,” said a senior police officer. “She also said her father had pushed her off the balcony.”

The minor’s father Chinmoy Gope, a resident of Jadavpur’s Anandapally, was arrested after the incident on Saturday afternoon and has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police sources said a medical examination of the victim would be carried out to confirm the girl’s claims.

The victim was found lying on the ground of the apartment block she lived in with her father by the neighbours, who alerted the cops. One of the neighbours filed a complaint with the cops against the father, after which he was arrested.

“Though the girl has named the father as the one who pushed her, we are still not clear on his motive. We will question him further to find out more about the case,” the officer said.

The victim, who had sustained injuries after the fall, was hospitalised and on her discharge was taken to a children’s home.

The cops are looking for the next of kin of the girl where she could be placed on her release from the home.