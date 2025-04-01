Kolkata air traffic controllers pay tribute to fallen Myanmar ATCOs

In a tribute to their counterparts in Myanmar, Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, observed a two-minute silence today in memory of the Air Traffic Controllers of Naypyidaw ATC Control Tower who lost their lives while on duty during the recent earthquake in Myanmar’s new capital.

The observance, organised under the aegis of ATC Guild (I) ER, took place at the New Technical Building of NSCBI Airport.

Senior officials, including Nivedita Dubey, Regional Executive Director, Pravat Ranjan Beuria, Airport Director, as well as General Managers of ATM, CNS, HR, Engineering, and other senior personnel attended the tribute.

The gathering paid homage to the deceased, acknowledging their dedication and sacrifice to aviation safety.

The incident claimed the lives of four Myanmar Air Traffic Controllers: Lay Aung (Assistant General Manager), Thaw Thaw Htet Ko Ko (Assistant Manager), Honey Run (ATC Officer Gr-II), and Naing Naing Maw (ATC Officer Gr-II).

Their loss has been felt across the aviation fraternity, particularly in Kolkata, where ATCOs maintain regular coordination with their Myanmar counterparts to ensure safe and efficient air traffic management.

During the tribute, the Regional Secretary of ATC Guild (I) expressed solidarity with Myanmar’s air traffic controllers and their families.

He highlighted the professional and humanitarian bond between the ATCOs of Kolkata and Myanmar, describing the tribute as an embodiment of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakkam" — the ancient Indian philosophy that views the world as one family.

The Air Traffic Controllers of Kolkata extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pledged their unwavering support to their counterparts in Myanmar during this difficult time.

The death toll from a major earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,056, the junta said on Monday. More than 3,900 people were injured.