KKR vs LSG IPL match: Kolkata Police issues fresh traffic advisory for April 8 fixture





Kolkata Police have issued a fresh traffic notification regarding the rescheduled Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens. The match, originally set for April 6, will now take place on April 8, 2025, with the latest advisory outlining traffic restrictions from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm, or until crowd dispersal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notification, issued on April 3, modifies the previous advisory (No. TP/13 dated March 17, 2025) and confirms that all planned restrictions will now be enforced on April 8 instead of April 6.

The change in match schedule was already announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on March 28 following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The request was made due to security concerns during Ram Navami celebrations in the city.

While the revised match date was known earlier, today's notification formally updates the traffic management plan to accommodate the rescheduled fixture. Commuters and spectators have been advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid congestion around Eden Gardens on match day.

This is not the first time Kolkata Police have had to intervene in IPL scheduling due to Ram Navami festivities. A similar situation arose last season when a KKR fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was shifted for the same reason.

The CAB is expected to release further details regarding ticketing and logistical arrangements ahead of the match.