Kasba rape case: Court asks state government to file affidavit of police investigation status by July 10

A division bench of the high court on Thursday directed the state government to file by July 10 an affidavit on the status of the police investigation into the alleged gang rape of the South Calcutta Law College student last week.

The bench, comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Smita Das De, also directed the college to file a separate affidavit with details of the incident and subsequent actions taken.

Justice Sen said: “The state must ensure student safety. Studies in educational institutions should continue.”

The order followed three PILs filed by advocates Saumya Subhra Ray, Sayan De and Vijay Krishna Singha, seeking a CBI probe, judicial inquiry, or court-monitored police investigation. The PILs were clubbed.

The three advocates appeared in person, alleging police were not “active enough” in the probe.

During the hearing, advocate Arindam Jana filed a petition on behalf of the woman’s father, seeking to be made a party to the case. The bench allowed the prayer and directed that the petition be served on the three advocates and other respondents, including the state and the college.

The bench also instructed the lawyers who had filed the PILs to share copies with the father’s counsel.

Senior advocate Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, appearing for the state, submitted that the police acted promptly.

“Three accused have been arrested and remanded in police custody till July 8... The allegations against the police are baseless,” he argued. “The petitions are not maintainable. The state is taking the matter very seriously.”

Jana opposed transferring the case to another agency: “The woman’s family is satisfied with the progress of the investigation. The probe is on the right track and should not be disturbed.”

State counsel Bandopadhyay urged the bench to prohibit disclosure of the woman’s and her family’s identity, citing Supreme Court directives.

The bench ordered that the woman’s and her family’s identities be kept confidential.

The matter is listed for hearing again on July 10, Justice Sen said.