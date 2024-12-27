Just desserts: A sweet ending with recipes from IIHM Institute of Pastry & Culinary

Atta Jaggery Eggless Plum Cake

Ingredients:

lAtta (whole wheat flour)150g

lBaking powder 3g

lBaking soda 3g

lAlmond powder 100g

lMilk 150ml

lRice bran oil 50ml

lVinegar 20ml

lJaggery sugar 150g

lPlum mix 100g

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F) and grease and line a cake tin with parchment paper.

In a bowl, combine whole wheat flour (atta), baking powder, baking soda, and almond powder.

Mix well until combined.

In another bowl, whisk together milk, rice bran oil, vinegar, and jaggery sugar until the jaggery dissolves completely.

Gradually add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients. Stir gently until just combined, taking care not to overmix.

Fold in the plum mix until evenly distributed in the batter.

Pour the batter into the prepared cake tin and spread it evenly.

Bake in the preheated



oven for 30-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Once baked, remove from the oven and let it cool in the tin for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Charcoal Gingerbread Swirl

Cookies

ingredients

For the gingerbread dough:

lAll-purpose flour 450g

lBaking soda 1tsp (approximately 5g)

lGround ginger 2tsp (approximately 4g)

lGround cinnamon 2tsp (approximately 4g)

lGround cloves 1tsp (approximately 2g)

lSalt 1/2tsp (approximately 3 grams)

lUnsalted butter, softened 170g

lBrown sugar (light or dark, based on your preference) 200g

lEgg 1 large (about 60g)

lHoney 120g

For the charcoal dough:

lAll-purpose flour 200g

lBaking powder 1/2tsp (approximately 2g)

lSalt 1/4tsp (approximately 1.5g)

lCocoa powder unsweetened 60g

lActivated charcoal (food-grade) powder 60g

lUnsalted butter, softened 85g

lBrown sugar (light or dark) 100g

lEgg 1 large (about 60g)

lVanilla extract 1tsp

Method

Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F).

Prepare the Gingerbread Dough:

Mix Ingredients: In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Set aside.

Cream butter and sugar: In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and brown sugar until smooth.

Add egg and honey: Beat in the egg, honey, and vanilla extract until well combined.

Combine and chill: Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until a dough forms. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour.

Prepare the charcoal dough:

Mix dry ingredients: In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, cocoa powder, and activated charcoal.

Cream butter and sugar: In a separate mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and brown sugar until smooth.

Add egg and vanilla: Beat in the egg and vanilla extract until well combined.

Combine: Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ones, mixing until a dough forms. Wrap this dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour.

Roll and swirl: Once both doughs are chilled, roll out the gingerbread dough on a lightly floured surface to about 0.5cm thickness.

Roll out the charcoal dough on a separate lightly floured surface to the same thickness. Place the charcoal dough on top of the gingerbread dough and gently press together.

Roll the two layers up tightly from one end to create a log. Wrap the log in plastic wrap and freeze for about 30 minutes.

Slice and bake: Preheat your oven to 175°C (350°F) if not already done. Remove the log from the freezer and slice into approximately 0.5cm thick rounds. Place the cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for about 8-10 minutes or until the edges are firm. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Merry Clafoutis

Ingredients:

For the batter:

lWhole milk 240 ml (approximately 240g)

lEggs 3 large (about 150g)

lGranulated sugar 100g

lVanilla extract 1 tsp (about 5g)

lAll-purpose flour 65g

lSalt 1/4 tsp (about 1.5g)

lUnsalted butter, melted 15g

lMacaron crumbs 50 to 100g (as per taste)

For the filling:

Fresh or frozen fruit (cherries, raspberries, or sliced peaches work well) 150 - 300g

Powdered sugar (for dusting, optional) 10g

Method

Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F). Grease a 23 cm (9-inch) pie dish or baking dish with butter.

Prepare the batter:

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs and granulated sugar until well combined.

Add in the milk, vanilla extract, melted butter, flour, and salt. Mix until smooth and well-blended.

Gently fold in the macaron crumbs until evenly distributed.

Place your chosen fruit evenly into the greased baking dish. Pour the batter over the fruit, ensuring it’s evenly covered.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 35 to 45 minutes, or until the clafoutis is puffed up and golden brown. A toothpick inserted into the centre should come out clean.

Serve:

Allow to cool slightly before dusting with powdered sugar (if desired) and cutting into slices. Clafoutis can be served warm or at room temperature.

Mango Chocolate Topped Stollen

Ingredients:

For the stollen dough:

lAll-purpose flour 500g

lSugar 75g

lActive dry yeast 1 packet (7g)

lSalt 1 tsp

lGround cinnamon 1 tsp

lGround nutmeg 1/2 tsp

lMilk (warm, but not hot) 200 ml

lUnsalted butter (softened) 100g

lEggs 2 large

lMixed dried fruits (including dried mango, raisins, and currants) 200g

lChopped dark chocolate or chocolate chips 100g

lLemon zest of 1 lemon

For the topping:

100g mango chocolate (for drizzling)

Method

Prepare dough: Mix flour, sugar, yeast, spices, and salt in a bowl. Add melted butter, warm milk, and egg. Knead until smooth.

Add fillings: Incorporate dried mango, raisins, and chocolate pieces into the dough.

First rise: Let the dough rise in a warm place until doubled in size (about one to two hours).

Shape: Punch down the dough, shape it into a loaf, and place it on a baking sheet.

Second rise: Allow it to rise again for about 30-45 minutes.

Bake: Preheat the oven and bake the loaf until golden brown (around 30-35 minutes).

Cool and decorate: Let it cool, then top with melted chocolate.

Matcha White Chocolate Bark

Ingredients:

lWhite chocolate, chopped or white chocolate chips 240g

lMatcha green tea powder 8g

lOptional toppings of your choice (nuts, dried fruits, rose petals, coconut flakes etc) about 1tbsp

Method

Prepare a baking sheet: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Melt the white chocolate: In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the white chocolate in the microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until smooth and fully melted.

Mix in matcha: Once melted, sift the matcha powder into the white chocolate and stir until fully combined and smooth.

Add toppings: Pour the matcha-white chocolate mixture onto the lined baking sheet and spread it evenly. Before the chocolate sets, sprinkle your desired toppings on top.

Set the bark: Place the baking sheet in the fridge for about 30-60 minutes, or until the chocolate has fully set.