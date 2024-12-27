Just desserts: A sweet ending with recipes from IIHM Institute of Pastry & Culinary

Atta Jaggery Eggless Plum Cake
Ingredients:
lAtta (whole wheat flour)150g
lBaking powder 3g
lBaking soda 3g
lAlmond powder 100g
lMilk 150ml
lRice bran oil 50ml
lVinegar 20ml
lJaggery sugar 150g
lPlum mix 100g
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F) and grease and line a cake tin with parchment paper.
In a bowl, combine whole wheat flour (atta), baking powder, baking soda, and almond powder.
Mix well until combined.
In another bowl, whisk together milk, rice bran oil, vinegar, and jaggery sugar until the jaggery dissolves completely.
Gradually add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients. Stir gently until just combined, taking care not to overmix.
Fold in the plum mix until evenly distributed in the batter.
Pour the batter into the prepared cake tin and spread it evenly.
Bake in the preheated
oven for 30-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.
Once baked, remove from the oven and let it cool in the tin for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Charcoal Gingerbread Swirl
Cookies
ingredients
For the gingerbread dough:
lAll-purpose flour 450g
lBaking soda 1tsp (approximately 5g)
lGround ginger 2tsp (approximately 4g)
lGround cinnamon 2tsp (approximately 4g)
lGround cloves 1tsp (approximately 2g)
lSalt 1/2tsp (approximately 3 grams)
lUnsalted butter, softened 170g
lBrown sugar (light or dark, based on your preference) 200g
lEgg 1 large (about 60g)
lHoney 120g
For the charcoal dough:
lAll-purpose flour 200g
lBaking powder 1/2tsp (approximately 2g)
lSalt 1/4tsp (approximately 1.5g)
lCocoa powder unsweetened 60g
lActivated charcoal (food-grade) powder 60g
lUnsalted butter, softened 85g
lBrown sugar (light or dark) 100g
lEgg 1 large (about 60g)
lVanilla extract 1tsp
Method
Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F).
Prepare the Gingerbread Dough:
Mix Ingredients: In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Set aside.
Cream butter and sugar: In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and brown sugar until smooth.
Add egg and honey: Beat in the egg, honey, and vanilla extract until well combined.
Combine and chill: Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until a dough forms. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour.
Prepare the charcoal dough:
Mix dry ingredients: In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, cocoa powder, and activated charcoal.
Cream butter and sugar: In a separate mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and brown sugar until smooth.
Add egg and vanilla: Beat in the egg and vanilla extract until well combined.
Combine: Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ones, mixing until a dough forms. Wrap this dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour.
Roll and swirl: Once both doughs are chilled, roll out the gingerbread dough on a lightly floured surface to about 0.5cm thickness.
Roll out the charcoal dough on a separate lightly floured surface to the same thickness. Place the charcoal dough on top of the gingerbread dough and gently press together.
Roll the two layers up tightly from one end to create a log. Wrap the log in plastic wrap and freeze for about 30 minutes.
Slice and bake: Preheat your oven to 175°C (350°F) if not already done. Remove the log from the freezer and slice into approximately 0.5cm thick rounds. Place the cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for about 8-10 minutes or until the edges are firm. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
Merry Clafoutis
Ingredients:
For the batter:
lWhole milk 240 ml (approximately 240g)
lEggs 3 large (about 150g)
lGranulated sugar 100g
lVanilla extract 1 tsp (about 5g)
lAll-purpose flour 65g
lSalt 1/4 tsp (about 1.5g)
lUnsalted butter, melted 15g
lMacaron crumbs 50 to 100g (as per taste)
For the filling:
Fresh or frozen fruit (cherries, raspberries, or sliced peaches work well) 150 - 300g
Powdered sugar (for dusting, optional) 10g
Method
Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F). Grease a 23 cm (9-inch) pie dish or baking dish with butter.
Prepare the batter:
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs and granulated sugar until well combined.
Add in the milk, vanilla extract, melted butter, flour, and salt. Mix until smooth and well-blended.
Gently fold in the macaron crumbs until evenly distributed.
Place your chosen fruit evenly into the greased baking dish. Pour the batter over the fruit, ensuring it’s evenly covered.
Bake in the preheated oven for about 35 to 45 minutes, or until the clafoutis is puffed up and golden brown. A toothpick inserted into the centre should come out clean.
Serve:
Allow to cool slightly before dusting with powdered sugar (if desired) and cutting into slices. Clafoutis can be served warm or at room temperature.
Mango Chocolate Topped Stollen
Ingredients:
For the stollen dough:
lAll-purpose flour 500g
lSugar 75g
lActive dry yeast 1 packet (7g)
lSalt 1 tsp
lGround cinnamon 1 tsp
lGround nutmeg 1/2 tsp
lMilk (warm, but not hot) 200 ml
lUnsalted butter (softened) 100g
lEggs 2 large
lMixed dried fruits (including dried mango, raisins, and currants) 200g
lChopped dark chocolate or chocolate chips 100g
lLemon zest of 1 lemon
For the topping:
100g mango chocolate (for drizzling)
Method
Prepare dough: Mix flour, sugar, yeast, spices, and salt in a bowl. Add melted butter, warm milk, and egg. Knead until smooth.
Add fillings: Incorporate dried mango, raisins, and chocolate pieces into the dough.
First rise: Let the dough rise in a warm place until doubled in size (about one to two hours).
Shape: Punch down the dough, shape it into a loaf, and place it on a baking sheet.
Second rise: Allow it to rise again for about 30-45 minutes.
Bake: Preheat the oven and bake the loaf until golden brown (around 30-35 minutes).
Cool and decorate: Let it cool, then top with melted chocolate.
Matcha White Chocolate Bark
Ingredients:
lWhite chocolate, chopped or white chocolate chips 240g
lMatcha green tea powder 8g
lOptional toppings of your choice (nuts, dried fruits, rose petals, coconut flakes etc) about 1tbsp
Method
Prepare a baking sheet: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Melt the white chocolate: In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the white chocolate in the microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until smooth and fully melted.
Mix in matcha: Once melted, sift the matcha powder into the white chocolate and stir until fully combined and smooth.
Add toppings: Pour the matcha-white chocolate mixture onto the lined baking sheet and spread it evenly. Before the chocolate sets, sprinkle your desired toppings on top.
Set the bark: Place the baking sheet in the fridge for about 30-60 minutes, or until the chocolate has fully set.