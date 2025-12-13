JU professor in ‘tear and throw Constitution’ row after IR student files complaint

A student of international relations at Jadavpur University has accused a teacher of “attacking” the Constitution and B.R. Ambedkar.

The second-year undergraduate student lodged a complaint with the vice-chancellor, demanding the immediate suspension of the associate professor.

In her emailed complaint, the student said she had approached the teacher for guidance on preparing for the paper titled Indian Constitution.

She said the teacher allegedly told her over the phone: “Tear apart the Constitution and throw it into the water. Who studies that Constitution these days? You’re all IR students, and they have included the Constitution in your

syllabus.”

She further alleged that he said: “I saw last year’s question paper, and they had set questions on Ambedkar’s debate on the Preamble. What’s the use of studying Ambedkar and his constitutional debates? These do not work these days, but who will listen to me!”

The student said she had to seek his suggestions because he had not held classes as necessary “throughout the semester”. This, she said, left her with no option but to contact him before the exams.

In her complaint, the student wrote: “As a mindful citizen of India, I believe this negation of the constitutional authority is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. I believe he had not only attacked the Constitution and Dr Ambedkar, but attacked all the citizens of India, who… enjoy the rights to live with dignity, voice…”

She added that the teacher had “not only failed to show his faith and allegiance to the Constitution, but chose to attack it, spread hatred against it, gaslight one of his students against it…”

The accused teacher said there had been “some misunderstanding” and that “it will be sorted out”. He rejected the allegation that he had not held classes, stating: “Had I skipped the classes, the university would not have spared me. The allegation is not correct.”

VC Chiranjib Bhattacharjee told Metro: “I will not comment until the entire complaint is examined. JU always believes in upholding the Constitution.”

In her complaint, the student urged the authorities to “suspend him immediately for insulting the Constitution”.

Speaking to Metro, she said: “What the teacher said was offensive. One cannot be disrespectful towards the Constitution. Being a teacher, he should not have said this.”

Another international relations teacher described the allegation as “shocking”. The teacher pointed out that in January 2022, the department had inscribed the Preamble of the Constitution on its wall “to remind students what the country stands for — the liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship.”

A giant board with the Preamble written in gold stands in the corridor. “We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic...”