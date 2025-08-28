JU panel sets new rules for re-evaluation after marks mismatch row

Jadavpur University’s joint faculty examination committee has decided to address complaints of marks mismatch between initial assessment/review and the re-evaluation of answer scripts in journalism and mass communication.

The decision comes following a meeting last week.

The university’s examination committee in February decided to re-evaluate answer scripts of the department’s semester and internal examinations following protests over alleged lapses.

The university showcaused two teachers of the department. Students still boycott classes of these two teachers.

The faculty examination committee resolved that if the difference between initial/reviewed marks and re-evaluated marks is less than or equal to 10 per cent of the full marks of the respective subjects, then the “higher of the two marks will be considered as the final marks”.

The minutes of the meeting say that if the difference between (initial/reviewed marks) and re-evaluated marks is greater than 10 per cent of the full marks of the respective subjects, “then those answer scripts shall be re-evaluated by the 3rd examiner”.

A JU official said the decision will impact the assessment of students of two batches — 2022 to 2024 and 2023 to 2025.

The university’s administrative committee that met on August 19 accepted the recommendations of the joint faculty examination committee, said JU’s acting registrar Indrajit Banerjee.