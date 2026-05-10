Jobs, justice, borders and health on crowd's radar as citizens pin hopes from new government

A cab driver expected justice for victims of the post-poll violence of 2021. A senior executive was confident Bengal would soon witness reverse brain drain. A small trader said the end of “infiltration” was imminent.

Tens of thousands gathered at Brigade on Saturday for the swearing-in of Bengal’s first BJP chief minister.

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With the oath done, expectations turned to delivery on poll promises.

“BJP workers in my neighbourhood were beaten up after the Assembly election results in 2021. Now, justice will be served,” said Tarak Paik, a driver from Magrahat in the Diamond Harbour subdivision of South 24-Parganas.

Talk of “settling scores” for the 2021 violence surfaced repeatedly at Brigade.

Others expressed hope that the new government would tighten vigil along the Bangladesh border. “Infiltration will stop now. Borders will be fenced. Where fencing is not possible, some alternative arrangement will be made. India will be for Indians, not Bangladeshis,” said Ashok Mondal, a greengrocer from Barasat.

A 54-year-old assistant vice-president with a private bank, seated in the front row, said his daughter, 28, studied engineering in Bengaluru and now works there. “The double-engine government will invest in infrastructure and attract heavy industries. That will bring jobs. Our children will return to Bengal for work. Not just our children, but young professionals from across India,” said the man, who requested anonymity.

He added he was prepared to give the government time. “They need at least two terms,” he said.

Industrialist Sanjiv Goenka said he hoped the new government would “usher in a golden era” for Bengal. “I am very emotional. Today is a historic day. Modi hai toh mumkin hai (Modi makes things possible). Bengal is on the threshold of a golden era,” said Goenka, chairman of the RPSG Group.

Among the younger voices, Raima Dey, 28, a criminal lawyer from Dum Dum, said reopening closed government schools should be a priority.

“Many government schools have shut over the years and they need to reopen so underprivileged students can study there. Not everyone can afford private education. Education should be accessible to all. Reopening schools will help students from financially weaker backgrounds continue their studies,” she said.

Sumaiya Khan, 28, a general physician, said there was an urgent need to improve infrastructure and staffing in state-run hospitals. She also said she hoped for “justice” inthe RG Kar rape and murder case.

“While studying in a government medical college in Bengal, I saw there were not enough beds and families had to wait for hours due to overcrowding. There should be more beds, better emergency facilities and more ICU support so patients can get timely treatment,” she said.

“Many people in Bengal depend on government hospitals. Improving healthcare should be a top priority of the new government.”