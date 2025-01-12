MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jewellery theft from nationalised bank locker on Park Street, locker in-charge and brother held

Police have recovered gold jewellery worth over Rs 56 lakh, seized Rs 2.72 lakh, an Innova Crysta car worth around Rs 27.50 lakh, two iPhones valued at around Rs 3 lakh, a laptop, four mobile phones, bank and business documents

Kinsuk Basu Published 12.01.25, 05:52 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A locker in-charge of a nationalised bank on Park Street and her brother were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth around 1.25 crore from a locker.

Moumita Si, 30, and her brother Mithun Si, 42, were arrested in their house on Jagannath Ghosh Road in Kasba following a probe into a complaint lodged with Park Street police station.

On December 14, a woman lodged a police complaint that Moumita and others allegedly hatched a criminal conspiracy and committed a criminal breach of trust by misappropriating gold and diamond jewellery worth over a crore from her bank’s locker.

The police have recovered gold jewellery worth over 56 lakh, seized 2.72 lakh, an Innova Crysta car worth around 27.50 lakh, two iPhones valued at around 3 lakh, a laptop, four mobile phones, bank and business documents.

“These were recovered from the Kasba house of the accused and an apartment in Lake Town after Moumita’s questioning,” said an officer.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman sought Moumita’s help some time back to keep valuables in her bank locker. The locker door was not shutting properly, the woman told the cops.

Moumita allegedly arranged for an alternative locker and assured the woman that the original one would be fixed. The woman told the cops Moumita called her within two days to inform her that her locker had been fixed and that she could shift her valuables there.

“Within these two days, Moumita managed to make duplicate locker keys. She then handed jewellery from the woman’s locker to her brother Mithun to sell them,” the officer said.

“Mithun opened a bank account in the name of a company he floated and deposited 50 lakh in that account within three months,” the officer said.

Huge transactions were also detected in Moumita’s accounts and the money trail of the two, who were under surveillance, revealed they were purchasing valuable items, including a car, electronic gadgets and other items, within a short period.

“The car was put on hire service and used to ply for a nationalised company on a monthly contract. The two earned from it,” the officer said.

“We will question Moumita further to find out about her antecedents.”

RELATED TOPICS

Jewellery Theft Park Street Bank Lockers Arrest
