Jadavpur University’s English department warns of losing bright students ahead of UG admissions

Jadavpur University’s English department expressed “extreme concern” on Monday about the possibility of losing bright students as the university has yet to start undergraduate admissions, a full month after Class XII results were published.

The uncertainty surrounding OBC reservation in state-aided universities has cast a shadow over undergraduate admissions. Meanwhile, several private and autonomous colleges have already closed their application windows.

Government and government-aided colleges and universities have kept admissions on hold despite the state cabinet approving a new formula for OBC reservation in education and jobs. These institutions are still awaiting a go-ahead from the state

government to begin the admission process.

Department resolution

The English department’s board of studies passed a resolution on Monday demanding that the admission process start immediately.

“The BOS (Board of Studies) notes with extreme concern that, even after a month of publication of Class XII results, the admission process at the Department of English has not yet started,” the resolution stated.

“BOS strongly feels that the process of admission should be started at once, in whatever form possible, lest we lose good students who are seen to be leaving the state, because of the uncertainty in our university.”

Doyeeta Majumder, a teacher in the English department who attended the meeting, said the loss would be the university’s. “The delay in starting admissions is a matter of concern, as we are missing out on bright students. They are not only leaving the state for colleges outside, but applying to other colleges in the city.”

Stiff competition

Within Calcutta, Jadavpur University faces stiff competition from prestigious private and autonomous colleges. Institutes like Xavier’s College, St Xavier’s University, Ramakrishna Mission Residential College (Autonomous), Narendrapur, and Scottish Church College have all closed their admission windows while JU continues struggling to get government approval.

“A student would naturally try to apply and close the admission process wherever possible, rather than waiting for an institution where there is no certainty about when the admission season would start,” said a JU teacher.

Manojit Mandal, former head of the English department, emphasised the urgency: “The admissions should start immediately, otherwise we will find it difficult to get promising students. A copy of the resolution has been sent to the university authorities so that immediate action can be taken.”

Screening process

Undergraduate admissions in state-run colleges and universities are typically conducted through a centralised portal where candidates are screened based on their marks. However, most JU departments screen candidates using equal weightage for Class XII marks and an admission test — a provision that keeps the university outside the state-run portal.

According to many observers, JU has become a victim of the state’s infringement on its autonomy.

While the English department has openly expressed these concerns, other state-run colleges also fear that admission delays will make filling seats difficult and attracting good students even more challenging.