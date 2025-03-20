Jadavpur University violence: Second-year student sent to cop custody till March 25

A second-year student of Jadavpur University’s civil engineering department who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the arson on the campus after education minister Bratya Basu’s visit on March 1, was remanded in police custody till March 25 by Alipore court on Wednesday.

The court struck down the bail petition filed by a lawyer representing the student whom police identified as Souptik Chanda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer Supreo Rakshit said they told the additional chief judicial magistrate that Chanda was scheduled to write an exam on March 20.

“We submitted the exam schedule... and sought bail... We also argued that Souptik was falsely implicated. But the court after hearing the arguments, remanded him in police custody,” said Rakshit.

A court official said the chief public prosecutor raised objections to the bail plea and submitted that the involvement of the accused was established from CCTV footage.

“The public prosecutor also argued that the accused’s involvement could be established from the statement of the co-accused. He argued that the custodial interrogation of the accused was required to find out the motive behind setting the office of the non-teaching employees on the JU campus on fire,” the official said.