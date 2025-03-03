Jadavpur University students’ strike; Police plan for Higher Secondary exam day one

Social media is abuzz with calls for protests lined up on Monday in connection with the alleged violence at Jadavpur University on Saturday.

Monday is the first day of the Higher Secondary exams this year.

On eve of the exam, Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma held a press conference and asked the protesters to show “restraint” keeping the HS examinees in mind. Verma said all arrangements would be in place to ensure that the disruptions do not affect the exam schedule.

“Some political organisations have lined up different political programmes in view of the Jadavpur incidents. First of all, we would like to assure the students (HS examinees) that we have made all arrangements. Sufficient number of police personnel will be on the city roads so the students do not face any problem. Adequate traffic arrangements will be in place. Apart from this, our special units have been asked to be on alert so the students can reach exam centres on time and return home safely after the exam,” Verma said.

“As far as the political programmes are concerned, we are clearly stating that the students must not face any kind of inconvenience. Everybody must ensure that. It is the responsibility of the police. In case of any road blockades and obstructions, lawful action will be taken,” he said.

The police have launched a helpline number for students — 9432610039. Any student facing any problem can contact this helpline or dial 100, the usual police helpline.

The Class XII school leaving exams start on March 3 and will continue till March 18. As many as 5.09 lakh candidates will write the HS examsthis year.

At the news conference on Sunday, Verma was accompanied by Jawed Shamim,ADG, law and order, Bengal Police.

They were asked if any political party had sought formal permission for any protest on Monday. The officers said the police had not received any such communication. “Whatever we have known, it has been via social media,” said Shamim.

At least three students’ organisations have called for a students’ strike on Monday. It includes the Students’ Federation of India, the students’ wing of the CPM; the Revolutionary Students’ Front, a frontal organisation of the Communist Party of India (Maoist); and members of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), the students wing ofthe SUCI(C).

A flurry of posts on social media supported of the students’ strike. The police apprehend localised protests on an exam day.

SFI state secretary Debanjan Dey claimed on Sunday that the proposed students’ strike at colleges would remain “limited” to the campuses and there would be no activities on the road so as to ensure smooth access to the HS examinees.

Shamim, ADG, law and order, said on Sunday: “What the commissioner said for Calcutta will also be applicable for areas under the jurisdiction of Bengal police. Sufficient police arrangements are being made. All districts, all commissionerates, all GRP and SRP units, everyone has been sensitised to ensure that there is no obstruction or disruption. All units have been asked to take legal action if anything happens. We expect everyone to keep this in mind. In case there is any problem, any student can approach the nearest police van.”

Students in Bengal can dial 100 in case of any problem, Shamim said.