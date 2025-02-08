JU students stage sit-in demanding justice over alleged molestation incident

Two students of Jadavpur University, who had allegedly been molested outside the campus by another student, staged a sit-in inside the university’s administrative headquarters on Thursday evening demanding justice.

The two students also accused the university authorities of sitting on the

previous complaints of sexual assaults filed by other students.

The two students were allegedly touched inappropriately by a student on February 4 night outside gate No. 4 of the university campus in the presence of other students.

The university has asked the internal complaints committee (ICC) to probe the allegations. The panel is entitled to give its report within 90 days of receipt of the complaint.

“While we demand an immediate probe into the latest complaint...,” said one of the students.

JU interim VC Bhaskar Gupta, while entering the administrative headquarters on Friday, met the two students and asked them to come to his office.

They called off their protest late on Friday after the JU authorities promised to look into their demands.