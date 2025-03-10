Jadavpur University authorities to hold meeting today over prevailing unrest in campus

Jadavpur University authorities will hold an administrative meeting on Monday to resolve the unrest and restore normalcy on the campus.

Apart from the university’s registrar, pro-vice chancellor, deans of the different faculties and dean of students, the meeting is likely to be attended by representatives from the student organisations on the campus.

Vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta, who was released from the hospital on Sunday, said the onus of restoring normalcy rests on the students’ intentions. The unrest on campus started on March 1 when education minister Bratya Basu visited the university to attend the annual general meeting of a pro-Trinamool Congress teachers’ organisation.

A group of students, supporters of Left and ultra-Left students’ organisations, barricaded Basu’s car and one of them, Indranuj Roy, suffered injuries after allegedly being hit by the minister’s car, which he was physically trying to stop.

Gupta, who has been advised 15 days of bed rest by the doctors, told Metro: “I won’t be able to attend the meeting physically or virtually because of health reasons. The onus of restoring normalcy rests on the intention of students and others”.

A notice signed by the deputy registrar of Jadavpur University on Sunday said: “An administrative meeting has been convened ... in the committee room no. 1 to restore normalcy in the academic interest of the university”.

The VC returned to his home at Jadavpur and gave directions to convene the meeting a day after some protesting students went to RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Mukundapur where Gupta was admitted last Wednesday, seeking dialogue on the issue of campus elections.

“The latest unrest started over the issue of campus elections. Although I will not be attending the meeting, I can request the state government to seek a resumption of the campus polls. But it is for the state government to decide,” he said.

On Saturday, the students sought the VC’s intervention as the police have been sending notices to students following complaints that the Left and the ultra-Left students had heckled the education minister on March 1 over the immediate resumption of campus polls.

“I can request the state administration so actions are not taken against the students. They have committed certain excesses. But I don’t want my students to be punished,” he told this newspaper at his residence.

Subhodeep Bandyopadhyay, a member of the SFI state committee who looks after the organisation at JU, said: “Our representatives will be attending the meeting as we are keen to restore normalcy on the campus.”

Calls and text messages to Ujan Bhuiya, a cadre of the Revolutionary Students’ Front (RSF), the frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist), on the JU campus failed to yield any response.

Tirtharaj Bardhan, a member of the Trinamul Congress Chhatra Parishad’s JU unit, said they were yet to decide on the meeting.

Debarghya Jash, one of the four students who visited the VC at the hospital, said they would discuss their representation at the meeting.

Jash, a member of the DSF that runs the students’ union in engineering and technology faculty, was among the students who staged a demonstration on the campus on March 1 when the education minister came to the university.

A former student of the university had been arrested on March 2 following his involvement in setting ablaze a pro-Trinamul non-teaching employees’ union office.

Students have sought VC’s intervention in the release of the former student as well.

A JU official wondered about the university’s authority in organising the campus polls, given that the approval has to come from the state government.

“The students have to engage in a dialogue with the education minister about this. The education minister did want to talk to the students about this on March 1. But the Left and ultra-Left students squandered the possibility of dialogue on that day as they demanded that the minister meet forty students. The minister wanted to meet four of them,” the official said.

Another JU official said the meeting would also discuss the resumption of classes and the exams being boycotted by a section of students since March 1 as a mark of protest.