JU alumnus can return to Spain: Police inform court of lookout order cancellation

Police informed the additional chief judicial magistrate in the Alipore court that a lookout circular on former Jadavpur University student Hindol Mazumdar was “revoked” on August 27, and immigration officials had been informed about the step.

The investigating officer informed chief judicial magistrate Amit Sarkar about the revocation procedure when the case came up for hearing on Tuesday.

Mazumdar, pursuing PhD in Spain, was arrested for his alleged connection with an attack on education minister Bratya Basu on the university campus on March 1.

Until the circular had been revoked, Mazumdar, who completed his BTech and MTech in pharmacy from JU, could not return to Spain.

Mazumdar’s lawyer Sibasish Pattanayak said: “Mazumdar has been asked by the institute in Spain to return by September 17. The plane ticket is booked. He is scheduled to fly on September 15.”

The court order issued on Tuesday evening says: “I received a report from the IO (investigating officer). According to this report, the LOC issued against the... accused person has been deleted.”

Public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal told Metro in a text message that the circular based on which Mazumdar had been arrested at Delhi airport on August 13 had been deleted and he could fly back to Spain.

During the previous hearing held on September 2, the investigating officer had been asked to file a detailed report on the deletion of the circular.

The police had identified Mazumdar as the main conspirator behind the attack on the minister.

The Alipore court on Tuesday also heard Mazumdar’s petition seeking the return of his seized mobile phone, tablet, laptop and e-book.

The court granted him bail on August 18.

The September 2court order said that the public prosecutor had “verbally submitted” that the seized items, sent for forensic examination, “will be returned” to Mazumdar.

Pattanayak said on Tuesday that the police had yet to return the seized items.

Tuesday’s order said: “Another report has been submitted by the IO, according to which examination of a part of seized articles has been completed by the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) authority and the same is ready for collection. IO is present in this courtroom and has been verbally advised to collect the said seized articles and to produce the same on the date fixed (September 11).”

“It is also advised that for the interest of the investigation, IO, having authority to take all necessary steps, but in no way he is authorised to harass anyone,” the order added.

Investigating officer Somnath Datta declined comment.

The incident in connection with which Mazumdar was arrested dates back to March 1, when minister Basu visited JU to attend a meeting of a pro-Trinamool Congress college

and university teachers’

association.

Ultra-Left students on the campus detained the minister, seeking the immediate resumption of the campus polls.

The students mounted atop the minister’s car to press for their demands. When the students threw a cordon around the minister’s car, Basu’s driver drove through it, allegedly hitting a student.

Three students, past and present, had been arrested in March in connection with the incident and later released on bail. Some of the students were also accused of torching a staff union’s office on the campus.