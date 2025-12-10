UK trade commissioner to visit Calcutta for talks over future bilateral benefits

The UK trade commissioner for South Asia, Harjinder Kang, will be on a tour of Calcutta on December 10 and 11 to engage with "leading industry stakeholders" and "reinforce the United Kingdom’s commitment to deepening trade and investment ties" with Bengal.

Kang will also celebrate the signing of the UK-India free trade agreement (FTA) with industry leaders and representatives at a reception hosted by the British deputy high commission in Calcutta.

"The visit aims to highlight Kolkata’s strategic role for UK businesses seeking opportunities in East and Northeast India. During the visit, the trade commissioner will meet representatives from key sectors in the region," said a statement issued by the deputy high commission in Calcutta.

Kang's India visit follows the October visit of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The UK and India signed the landmark FTA on July 24.

“The UK-India FTA will turbocharge our trading relationship, and we expect it to drive significant growth and support many jobs across both countries. Kolkata is a dynamic hub for innovation and industry with a large presence of UK businesses as well as investors in the UK," Kang said.

Andrew Fleming, the British deputy high commissioner to East and Northeast India, said: “Implementation of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement is eagerly anticipated by our stakeholders from many sectors across Bengal, and there is no better person (than Kang) to share the scale and breadth of opportunity this holds.”