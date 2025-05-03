MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 May 2025

Jadavpur University alumni upgrade accessible library used by visually impaired students

The alumni, who so far restricted themselves to extending help to renovate and upgrade the university’s laboratories, have now come forward to further their drive towards fostering inclusive education by helping in upgrading the accessible library

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 03.05.25, 07:51 AM
Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University File image

Some former students of Jadavpur University, with support from Rotary International, have raised funds to upgrade the university’s accessible library used by visually impaired students.

The library, upgraded at a cost of 38.5 lakh, was thrown open to the students on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alumni, who so far restricted themselves to extending help to renovate and upgrade the university’s laboratories, have now come forward to further their drive towards fostering inclusive education by helping in upgrading the accessible library.

Although the Global Jadavpur University Alumni Foundation (GJUAF), based in California in the US and led by Ranjit Chakravorty, took the initiative to modernise the accessible library, Rotary International did the bulk of the fundraising.

Explaining what prompted them to invest in the library, Chakravorty said: “Although JU was the first among the state-aided universities to establish an accessible library catering to over 230 visually impaired students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral studies, the library struggles to keep pace with evolving academic needs due to outdated infrastructure and limited resources”.

Chakravorty, who graduated in chemical engineering from JU in 1964, said that with only one Braille printer, the library’s book conversion process takes six to eight months, leaving students dependent on a narrow selection of available Braille and audiobooks.

Jishu Debnath, a visually impaired PhD student pursuing a doctorate in Bengali at JU, said many of the facilities in the accessible library set up in 2018 have worn out. “Given the funds’ constraints, the university is encountering, it was not possible to renovate the library. We are happy that former students and Rotary International have thought of reaching out to us,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Library Jadavpur University Visually Impaired Students
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi-Adani reunion in Vizhinjam sea port: PM praises Tharoor, Vijayan in snub to Congress

The Prime Minister had not mentioned Adani in public since US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the billionaire’s business conglomerate in January 2023 of 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud'
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivers a sermon at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday
Quote left Quote right

The vilification of Kashmiris has forced students and professionals to return in fear

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT