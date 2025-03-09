Jadavpur police quiz Srijan Bhattacharya, teachers over March 1 violence in Jadavpur University

CPM student wing leader Srijan Bhattacharya appeared before Jadavpur police on Saturday evening after being summoned and told to submit video footage he had been showing at news conferences to try and prove that state education minister Bratya Basu’s car hit Jadavpur University student Indranuj Roy.

On Saturday evening, police went to JU professor Om Prakash Mishra’s home to question him. The police have drawn up an FIR against Mishra based on a complaint by Indranuj.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday night, the cops also went to RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Mukundapur to speak to JU vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta about the March 1 violence on the campus.

VC Gupta told The Telegraph: “The police have repeatedly questioned me about what happened that day. Who was involved. They also sought to know if I had allegations against anyone. I told them it unfolded before the eyes of all.”

The VC said: “I told them that I did not have allegations against anyone. They also asked how many times I have been gheraoed by the students over the past few months. They recorded my statement.”

On March 1, Gupta was seated next to education minister Bratya Basu when Left and ultra-Left students barricaded the minister, demanding a discussion on campus polls.

Gupta was present at the spot where the students had allegedly heckled the minister and hurled shoes at his car.

Around the same time, the minister’s car had allegedly hit Indranuj who was trying to prevent the Basu’s car from leaving the campus.

Indranuj in his email to Jadavpur police station on March 1 evening had alleged that pro-Trinamool teacher Mishra assaulted the students around the time tension broke out on the campus over campus polls.

The police have drawn up an FIR against minister Basu, his driver and Mishra after Calcutta High Court instructed the police to treat Indranuj’s email as an FIR.

Mishra said: “I was physically assaulted on March 1. On that day, after stepping out of the campus I went to Jadavpur police station. But I did not lodge an FIR against anyone. The police asked me why I did not lodge an FIR. I told them it would be improper to lodge an FIR against students. The police spoke to me for 25 minutes. My car did not run over any student.”

He said: “I told the police that it was not clear to me why they came to me asking about campus elections when the VC was present at the same spot.”

The police went to KPC Medical College and Hospital around 6pm on Saturday to speak to Indranuj.

Amit Roy, his father, said: “The police asked him what happened on that day, what their demands were and how he got injured. He was also asked what he was doing before the car of the minister.”

Srijan, SFI leader and a former student of JU, went to the police station around 7pm with his lawyers.

He told reporters after stepping out around 8.30pm that he had submitted evidence before the police that suggests that minister Basu’s car had run over Indranuj on March 1.

Srijan also said footage was submitted to substantiate how several students were injured on March 1 when the minister went to the campus to attend a meeting of a pro-Trinamool teachers’ association.

Several students held an agitation outside Jadavpur police station saying the police had not summoned the “TMC goons” who were present during the “chaos” on the campus on March 1, but Srijan was called.