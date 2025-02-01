Interaction key for kids with & without disability

Regular interaction between children with and without disabilities would help create more sensitivity and train them in how to behave with each other, said heads of organisations working with those with disabilities.

Children or individuals with disabilities will learn social etiquette and the interaction will pave the way for mutual learning, said Amita Prasad, director, Manovikas Kendra.

Mainstream schools have faced situations where parents of mostly younger children object to their kids sitting beside those with special needs from an unfounded fear of picking up behaviour from them, said a teacher.

The more they interact the more comfortable they will be in each others’ company, said a special educator.

“When we give children from mainstream schools opportunities to interact with those with special needs, they take to it with a fair amount of sensitivity,” said Prasad.

The institution recently invited 30 students from three mainstream schools to volunteer for Sports Day organised for those of Manovikas Kendra.

The volunteers helped the Manovikas Kendra students at the start and finish lines and to go up to the victory stand.

“When they don’t interact, they do not know how to treat them. Most people, even adults, look away from people with disabilities, which is not how it is to be. Interaction helps them to be comfortable in each other’s company and creates an awareness of how to speak to them,” said Prasad.

“Interaction also helps children with disabilities learn how to interact and conduct themselves in public.”

“Mainstreaming” children with disabilities goes a long way in creating an inclusive society, said Anindita Chatterjee, director, Star Mission Academy, an inclusive school that has children both with and without disabilities.

“When a neurodiverse child is exposed to real-life situations, the student has a much better disposition than someone who does not. If they are forced to be in the comfort of their home, interacting only with their parents, they will not develop social skills,” she said.

Chatterjee said she had urged a few parents to let their children travel to school on their own.

“If they are in the presence of strangers, they will gradually understand how to behave. It is a training in life skill,” said Chatterjee.

However, the onus of creating the scope for interaction is not only on parents of children with disabilities, said those working with them.

The parents of many students with disabilities say their children are treated as “outsiders”.

“Parents of neurotypical children can be exclusive in their behaviour. They do not invite our children to their birthday parties or even give them scope to play together,” said the father of a 13-year-old with autism.

With more interaction, neurotypical kids understand that real-life situations can be challenging and demanding.

“It is not about moving from an air-conditioned room to an air-conditioned classroom but about facing the real world and the challenges that come with it. The interaction helps neurotypical children more than anyone else,” said Koeli Dey, principal, Sushila Birla Girls’ School.