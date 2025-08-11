MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Injured Kolkata Police constable in stable condition, says senior SSKM official

He had injuries in his “scalp”, the official added. Four others who were brought to the hospital on Saturday were discharged after first aid"

Subhajoy Roy, Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 11.08.25, 07:12 AM
Rallyists trying to break through barricades clash with police on Saturday

Rallyists trying to break through barricades clash with police on Saturday

The condition of the Kolkata Police constable admitted to SSKM Hospital on Saturday after suffering injuries during Nabanna Abhijan is “stable”, a senior hospital official said on Sunday.

Five policemen were brought to SSKM Hospital. Four of them were discharged after first aid. The other policeman had scalp injuries and was admitted to the trauma care centre,” said the official.

The march to Nabanna, not held under any political party’s banner, but was attended by state BJP leaders and was led by the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. It led to clashes between the rallyists and the police. A senior police officer said on Saturday the crowd began moving towards the Park Street-JL Nehru Road crossing from Esplanade when police attempted to stop them, as they were not supposed to go that way. Later, police had to lathi-charge the crowd near the Park Street crossing.

On Sunday, city police commissioner Manoj Verma met Prasanta Poddar, 36, the injured police constable who is a security personnel of the deputy commissioner of police (south suburban division).

The deputy commissioner, Bidita Kalita Dasgupta, was also present.

According to sources, Poddar was on duty at the Dorina crossing on Saturday. He was admitted to the yellow zone of the hospital’s Trauma Care Unit.

A doctor said patients under treatment in the yellow zone were mostly kept under observation and were not considered “high-risk” patients.

There are three zones — red, yellow and green — in descending order, said the doctor.

On Saturday, five injured policemen were taken to SSKM — one assistant sub-inspector (ASI), three constables and one home guard.

Sources said the four others injured were Nimai Mondal, 44, a constable with Tollygunge traffic guard; Mithun Ghosh, 38, a constable with Shakespeare Sarani police station; Jagabandhu Saha, 58, an assistant sub-inspector with the south division of Kolkata Police; and Chaitanya Mahanta, 30, a home guard with the south division.

