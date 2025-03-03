Indranuj gets 14 stitches, expert team at hospital; Injured JU students ‘stable’, one discharged

Two students of Jadavpur University who were injured in Saturday’s commotion on the campus were “stable” on Sunday and one of them was discharged, said an official of KPC Medical College and Hospital, where they were admitted.

Indranuj Roy, the student who was bleeding profusely from his head on Saturday as he fell on the metalled driveway trying to stop education minister Bratya Basu’s car from leaving the campus, was still in hospital.

He was administered 14 stitches around his left eye where he had suffered a cut, said the hospital official.

A protesting student had said as the minister’s car picked up speed, Indranuj fell. “The car ran over his head,” she had alleged on Saturday.

Indranuj, a first-year undergraduate student of English, was conscious and had spoken with his family, the hospital official said.

“He is haemodynamically stable (parameters like blood pressure and heart rate). When he was brought to the hospital’s emergency on Saturday, he had a cut injury in the periorbital region of the left eye. We performed sutures,” said the official.

An opthalmologist, not in the team of doctors treating Indranuj, said the periorbital region meant the soft tissues like eyelids and eyebrows surrounding the eye. “It is not an injury in the eyeball,” he said.

KPC hospital has set up a medical team of specialists, including a critical care expert, an opthalmologist, an orthopaedic and a doctor from the general medicine department, to monitor Indranuj’s health.

Indranuj’s father Amit Roy, a senior non-teaching official at Calcutta University, told Metro he could not meet the specialist doctors on Sunday and wants to talk to them on Monday. “The doctors who were present on Sunday said the investigations apparently did not reveal anything serious,” he said.

Indranuj, the elder of two brothers, was a second-year student of physics at Scottish Church College when he quit and joined JU as an undergraduate student of English.

“My wife could not come to the hospital as my elderly parents are at home and they are worried about Indranuj. She is looking after them. Indranuj’s brother has his exams coming so he, too, could not come. I hope Indranuj recovers soon,” Amit said. “It is unfortunate that the minister’s car went over him.”

Sumanta Pramanik, the other injured student, is a PhD scholar in JU’s education department. He was discharged on Sunday afternoon.

“Sumanta had come with abrasion injuries. He was also complaining of nausea, which is why we admitted him and kept him under observation. Investigations did not reveal anything serious. We have discharged him,” said the official.

“About 20 students from JU came to the emergency. We examined all of them. Only two needed admission.”

Mitali Deb, JU’s medical superintendent, met both students at KPC hospital. “Indranuj was in tremendous pain. He was struggling to speak. Sumanta was being discharged when I went,” she said.