MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 04 April 2025

In pursuit of silver lining amid despair, hopes rise during heart wrenching moment

The court’s directive to the state government to hold a fresh selection process within three months has made them hopeful of a fresh start

Debraj Mitra, Subhankar Chowdhury Published 04.04.25, 05:45 AM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India File image

The Supreme Court judgment caused despair in many but also instilled hope in some.

The candidates who petitioned Calcutta High Court, alleging illegalities in the recruitment process, stood vindicated on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court’s directive to the state government to hold a fresh selection process within three months has made them hopeful of a fresh start.

Metro spoke to some of them:

Purabi Karmakar, 36

Purabi Karmakar, who lives in Nalhati in Birbhum, had cleared the written exam and the interview. Her name was on the waiting list.

The Supreme Court order has made her hopeful. “We are indebted to Abhijit Gangopadhyay (the former judge of Calcutta High Court) and Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya (the senior counsel who represented the petitioners),” was her first reaction. The Supreme Court directive to hold a fresh exam has made her hopeful.

“I have to prepare all over again. But something is better than nothing,” she said.

Karmakar was hoping for more. “The tainted candidates were identified. Their jobs should have been scrapped. The deserving candidates, like myself, should have been directly recruited in those vacant slots,” said Purabi, who lives with her husband and six-year-old daughter.

“The past few years have been very tough. But we fought bravely,” she said.

Sandipan Mukherjee, 31

Sandipan Mukherjee, who lives in Burdwan, had cleared the 2016 exam in the Group-C (clerical) category. His name was 14th on the waiting list.

“After the high court dubbed many appointments illegal, my name rose to the third spot in the waiting category,” said Mukherjee.

“Our jobs were stolen. The CBI proved that. The courts have validated that. Now, the fresh test gives us a second chance,” said Mukherjee,
who has a degree in journalism and mass communication from Rabindra Bharati
University.

“Cracking the same test again after almost a decade will be challenging. But I am up for the challenge,” he said.

The past few years have been “very tough”, he said.

Mukherjee worked as a freelance journalist for a few months.

“But the struggle that we have had to endure for the past few years took a toll on my work. I could not continue it,” he said. Mukherjee lives with his parents. His father is a retired railway employee. His pension saw the family through.

“We were stretched. But I did not give up on hope,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Job Scam SSC Scam Supreme Court Teachers Hope
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill with 128 votes in favour and 95 against

Participating in a debate in the Rajya Sabha, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Bill was brought with a number of amendments based on suggestions given by various stakeholders
S. Jaishankar (left), Mohammad Yunus (right)
Quote left Quote right

India believes in an integrated outlook towards cooperation, not one subject to cherry-picking

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT