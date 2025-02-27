Illegal call centre that defrauded foreign antique buyers busted in Kolkata

The Bidhannagar police have arrested one person running a fake call centre that sold fake antiques to gullible customers.

This is the second illegal call centre to have been found operational in and around Kolkata in three days.

Hemanta Sarkar, the accused, was running a call centre called NEXT-era Energy Solution at Ecosuit Building in the Eco Park police station limits. He has been detained and is being interrogated.

A search is on for the others who were involved in the alleged scam. The volume of the scam is still unknown.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops raided the premises and seized chemicals, protective gear and a laptop.

“Some customers had complained saying they were promised antiques and were given fake ones. We are trying to find out how long the racket has been operating and how much money they had made,” a police officer was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday a team from the Calcutta Police had busted a call centre and arrested Yusuf Khan, Justin Paul, Mohammad Shahrukh and Mursil Khan and seized Rs 1.18 crore. The kingpin of the operation is absconding.

These four mainly targeted US residents, who were sent an email or phone call, after which the cyber criminals would take control over their devices, laptop and cell phones and empty their bank accounts.