IIT Kharagpur students ‘worried’ about trauma care, call for systematic reforms

The Technology Students’ Gymkhana (TSG), the official students’ body at IIT Kharagpur, has said many students have expressed concern that BC Roy Technology Hospital on the campus is “ill-equipped to handle trauma cases”.

Among the respondents in a survey conducted by the TSG, 45 per cent felt the treatment details were unclear and insufficient.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 55 per cent of the respondents said they had difficulty finding the doctors’ slots at the hospital.

The survey report, posted on the Facebook page of the students’ body on Monday, says the feedback “underscores a need for systematic reforms and to rebuild trust and ensure quality healthcare”.

An IIT official said that since the 17,000-odd students on the residential campus depended on the hospital, the survey was held to find out areas where the services had to be improved.

The hospital was set up a few years after IIT Kharagpur was established in 1951.

The survey says that although 76 per cent of the students felt that the ambulance service was prompt and efficient, “many students showed concerns about the hospital being ill-equipped to handle trauma cases”.

A research scholar said the institute authorities usually transfer trauma cases to Calcutta, over 130km away, because the hospital was ill-equipped.

“The capability should be developed in the on-campus facility or nearby. A student can die during the travel to Calcutta, which takes about three-and-a-half hours,” he said.

The Technology Students’ Gymkhana said in a Facebook post on Monday: “The response received... was mixed with an average score of 2.8 (out of 5). Overall the feedback underscores a need for systematic reforms....”

On cleanliness, 58 per cent of the respondents felt the washrooms were not well-maintained.

The survey says a significant portion of the respondents pointed out the presence of stray dogs on the hospital premises.

In all, 64 per cent of the respondents felt that emergency facilities were adequate.

A post on the Facebook page of the TSG on Monday said: “Amid discussions on relocating BCRTH (BC Roy Technology Hospital) to SPMSH (Syama Prasad Mookerjee Superspeciality Hospital), TSG presents a detailed report on the survey of BCRTH facilities. The relocation has been temporarily put on hold, and services will continue as usual. Share your suggestions to ensure your concerns are addressed.”

The IIT authorities had in mid-December decided to shift the staff and infrastructure from the on-campus BC Roy Technology Hospital to the new Syama Prasad Mookerjee Superspeciality Hospital at Balarampur, 4km away, “to optimally utilise” the facilities.

Amit Patra, the director of IIT (BHU), Varanasi, who is serving as the interim director of IIT Kharagpur, said: “We are yet to get details of the survey. Once we get them, we will study the details. We will take the opinion of all stakeholders, including students, before taking any decision on the relocation of the facility. The issue has to be consulted with the board of governors before taking any final decision.”

“The findings of the survey were placed before the Hospital Management Committee on December 20. The committee decided to keep the relocation in abeyance. The students will face certain constraints if the on-campus hospital is relocated. Rather, it would be proper if the shortcomings are addressed,” said a student.

Students and teachers protested the decision to relocate the healthcare staff and infrastructure.