IIT Kharagpur students accuse authorities of 'copying' email after deaths on campus

Students at IIT Kharagpur have accused the authorities of “copying” an email that was circulated after a student had committed suicide in June 2024 and sending it again to the students after a third-year boy was found dead on the campus on Sunday.

They accused the IIT administration of showing “no genuine concern for their students” apart from sending copied messages of condolence.

The students have accused the administration of doing nothing even after the death by suicide of a few students.

The students have stated on social media: “It is so difficult to think that admin has a message that is copy pasted same to same each time a person suicides.”

The Telegraph examined the emailed message that the office of the dean of students’ affairs sent to the students after Shaon Malik, a third-year BTech student, was found dead on the campus on Sunday with the one the office had sent to the students after Devika Pillai, also a third-year student, killed herself on the campus on June 16 last year.

The content was identical.

One of the students posted: “...for them it’s just a little inconvenience which they will overcome in a matter of days through some email s*** posts and a candle march to portray how devastated they are, which they are clearly not.”

Another student posted: “Admin could not even take the time to proof read his email. Wrote 2024 instead of 2025.”

The email sent to the students on Sunday, mourning Shaon’s death, mentioned the dateline “January 2024”.

Rinkesh Kumar Meena, who graduated in BTech this year, wrote on his LinkedIn account: “My junior from my department died by suicide. Last year my batchmate in the electrical engineering department also committed suicide in the electrical engineering department. Every year, 3-4 students die by suicide at IIT Kharagpur. And what does the institute do? They just send an email of condolence and complete the formality.”

Meena also tagged his post to the IIT and education ministry pages.

Shaon, from Kasba in Calcutta, was found hanging from the window of his room in the Azad Hall of Residence when his parents came to meet him on Sunday afternoon.

Amit Patra, the director of IIT BHU (Varanasi) and interim director of IIT Kharagpur, told The Telegraph: “It was improper to copy-paste the same email and send it to the students.... It should have been avoided. We are constantly in touch with the students. I will again meet the students on Wednesday in the presence of the hostel wardens to discuss matters related to students’ welfare. We have counselling mechanism in place. If that needs to be revisited, we will do it.”

He said an order announcing the setting up of a committee to probe Shaon’s death will be issued by Wednesday.

Dhritiman Sarkar, the superintendent of West Midnapore police, said: “We are yet to get the post-mortem report. We can say what caused the death only after we get the report.”