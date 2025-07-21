IIT Kharagpur plans sessions to motivate and help students reduce mental stress

IIT Kharagpur is planning to start motivational lectures to reduce mental stress of students, the institute's director said on Sunday.

The move follows the death of Ritam Mondal, 21, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student, was found hanging in his room at Rajendra Prasad Hall of Residence on Friday. The reason behind his death is still unknown.

Mondal's death is the fourth such incident involving a student at the institute in the past seven months.

Suman Chakraborty, the IIT director, said they would hire professionals to deliver the motivational lectures.

As part of the induction programme for first-year BTech students scheduled on July 25, the administration plans to emphasise the importance of seeking help when under stress.

“We will urge students not to feel isolated and to reach out to the administration whenever they experience mental strain,” Chakraborty said.

The director added: "We will share with them the stories of the alumni who have attained success on their own terms without exposing themselves to an artificial burden of expectation. They have to be told that there is no shame in sharing their concerns. The IIT administration is here to help them."

During his induction programme for the MTech students on Saturday, the director urged them to reach out to the administration whenever they encounter any stress or dejection.

An IIT official said they have received reports that there are students who are doing internships arranged by their parents, keeping the institute in the dark.

"They are doing such internships during the summer break for a better job opportunity. But in doing this, they are only inviting additional pressure and triggering outbursts," the official said.

Chakraborty also stressed the need to reduce students' dependence on the virtual world and promote real-life peer bonding.

“Such bonds play a key role in alleviating stress. We will also train students on how to balance academic responsibilities and internships effectively,” he said.

A chemical engineering student, who used to share room with the deceased, has been shifted to another room in a hall of residence.

A team of forensic experts visited Rajendra Prasad Hall on Saturday to collect evidence from the room where Mondal was found dead, an IIT official said.