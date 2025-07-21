Items worth Rs 35 lakh stolen from The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata

A theft of bathroom fittings and ceiling fans worth ₹35 lakh has been reported from The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata. The hotel has remained closed to guests since last August because of restoration.

On June 21, around 5pm, a shift engineer spotted the theft. It was reported to the New Market police station on Thursday, after the hotel authorities conducted an internal inquiry, the police said on Sunday.

According to the complaint lodged by the hotel officials, 228 shower heads and eight decorative ceiling fans were reported missing from the housekeeping pantry on the fourth floor of the hotel.

“These items had been dismantled from guest rooms and public areas as part of the hotel closure process and temporarily stored in the housekeeping pantry opposite room number 423 on the fourth floor. The shower heads were packed in large garbage bags, and the ceiling fans were placed intact on the pantry floor,” police quoted an official of the hotel as writing in the complaint.

The hotel has been temporarily closed since August 15 for restoration work, according to the official website of the star address.

According to sources in the hotel, following the discovery of the theft, an extensive internal search and investigation were conducted jointly by the engineering, security, and purchasing departments.

The adjacent areas, service shafts, guest rooms, and storage spaces across various floors were thoroughly inspected, but the missing items could not be recovered, the official had told the police.

The hotel officials have told the police that lighting and CCTV surveillance on the guest floors were inadequate. Heavy labour movement, vendor activity, dismantling work, and removal of debris would take place on the floors. It was suspected that the items may have been removed along with scrap and debris.

The hotel authorities have shared a list and profile of all 20 security guards and their agency details who are on duty during the renovation period, the police said.

Officers of the New Market police station said they have received the complaint and started a formal case against unknown persons.

“We have launched an investigation and will examine witnesses in connection with this case,” said an officer attached to the probe.

Metro could not contact the hotel authorities for a formal reaction on the matter.