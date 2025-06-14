MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IIT death: Aniket Walkar's brother meets the probe officer in Kharagpur Town

Aniket, from Maharashtra’s Gondia district, was studying ocean engineering and naval architecture, he was found hanging in his room at the JC Bose Hall of Residence on April 20

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 14.06.25, 08:02 AM
Aniket Walkar

The brother of IIT Kharagpur student Aniket Walkar, who was found dead on the campus in April, met the Kharagpur Town police officer probing the death late on Thursday.

Sudeep Walkar, who had come from Maharashtra, told The Telegraph: "The officer asked me if I knew Aniket's friends. He asked me if I suspected anyone who could be responsible for his death. He asked me about Aniket's academic record. When I asked if the cops had spoken to any of his friends for the probe, he said they could not because the students went home for the summer vacation and were waiting for classes to resume."

Sudeep, an IIT Guwahati graduate, had come to Kharagpur from Maharashtra.

He wondered why the police had not asked him for these details earlier.

"I wrote to the police on April 27, asking them to probe my brother's death. The institute lodged an FIR on May 10. In between, I contacted the investigating officer several times, asking about the progress of the case. He never asked me for any details. Now that I have come to the police station, upset with the slow progress of the probe, they are recording my statement," he said.

Aniket, from Maharashtra’s Gondia district, was studying ocean engineering and naval architecture. He was found hanging in his room at the JC Bose Hall of Residence on April 20.

In his letter to Kharagpur Town police station on April 27, Sudeep requested "a fair probe to find out the reasons, cause and circumstances under which our bright child died".

On Friday evening, Sudeep said he went to Dhritiman Sarkar, the superintendent of police, seeking updates. Sarkar was not in his office.

Calls and text messages to Sarkar went unanswered.

Sudeep said he would go to the IIT campus on Saturday to meet the dean of students or the acting director to ask what steps the committee, which the institute constituted to assess factors affecting the students' mental health, had taken.

IIT's acting director Amit Patra told The Telegraph on Thursday in a message: “Let us give time to the committee to study the matter and take action as appropriate.”

