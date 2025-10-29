Fire breaks out at SBI branch in Dhakuria, six fire tenders deployed, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a nationalised bank's branch at Gariahat Road in the southern part of Kolkata on Wednesday morning, police said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, a senior officer said.

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, first spotted around 6.12 am, he said.

"The fire has been brought under control. The cooling process is being carried out now," a fire brigade official told PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

