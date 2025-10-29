MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 October 2025

Fire breaks out at SBI branch in Dhakuria, six fire tenders deployed, no casualties reported

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

PTI Published 29.10.25, 10:12 AM
Fire broke at a SBI branch near Dhakuria Bridge on Wednesday.

Fire broke at a SBI branch near Dhakuria Bridge on Wednesday. Picture By Soumyajit Dey

A fire broke out at a nationalised bank's branch at Gariahat Road in the southern part of Kolkata on Wednesday morning, police said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, a senior officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, first spotted around 6.12 am, he said.

"The fire has been brought under control. The cooling process is being carried out now," a fire brigade official told PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

State Bank Of India (SBI) Fire Accident
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Failure foretold: Despite crores spent on cloud seeding, Delhi remains smothered by smog

Experiment to bring rain costs Rs 3.2 crore, but experts warn drizzles won’t help the National Capital Region’s choking pollution
Raghavendra Pratap Singh
Quote left Quote right

The days of Akhilesh Yadav have gone. Under Yogiji, Hindus don’t need to fear anybody

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT