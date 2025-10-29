ED recovers over Rs 1 crore in Kolkata’s Taratala as municipal recruitment scam probe expands

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered over Rs 1 crore in south west Calcutta’s Taratala area during a raid in connection with the municipal scam.

Raid at the address in Taratala have been going on since Tuesday night. ED suspects the amount recovered could stretch over Rs 2 crore.

The raid at Taratala is linked to a raid carried out by the central agency at two different addresses in Beleghata’s Hemchandra Naskar Road on Tuesday. Two brothers residing at the two addresses have come under the scanner of the ED in the municipal recruitment scam.

One of them has been in the business of constructing buildings for decades, while the other is a cloth merchant. The two had recently embarked into the hospitality industry.

The municipal recruitment scam was unearthed following the arrest of one Ayan Sil, accused in the teachers’ recruitment scam. Investigation by the CBI and ED revealed Sil was also involved in the recruitment of around 5,000 candidates to permanent posts in nearly 60 municipalities across the state.

Sil was arrested in March 2023. The municipalities of South Dum Dum, Kamarhati, Panihati, North Dum Dum and Baranagar are under the central agency’s scanner along with several others in south and north Bengal.

Recently, a team from the Enforcement Directorate, which probes the money trail in corruption cases, raided the house of the state fire services minister Sujit Bose, a lounge bar owned by the minister’s son, and seven other locations.

A team of investigators had questioned Bose in January this year.