IIHM sets the stage for AI in hospitality with Global Knowledge Sharing Declaration, book launch

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has taken a significant step in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into hospitality education and industry practices. Under the International Hospitality Council (IHC), IIHM announced the Global Knowledge Sharing Declaration on AI in Hospitality, bringing together 50 countries in a collaborative effort.

This initiative, led by Dr Suborno Bose, founder of IIHM and CEO of IHC UK, establishes a framework for global cooperation among hospitality colleges. The declaration aims to create a platform for sharing AI-driven knowledge, best practices, and innovations.

The announcement came during the closing ceremony of the 11th IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad 2025, the world’s largest culinary competition for young chefs.

“The Global Knowledge Sharing Declaration is a comprehensive framework to integrate AI into hospitality education worldwide," said Dr Bose, emphasising the urgency of integrating AI into hospitality education.

"It prioritises inclusivity, human-centric values, and sustainability, ensuring that technology enhances rather than replaces the essence of hospitality. AI is not artificial—it is ‘Advanced Intelligence,’” he said.

AI in hospitality: A non-negotiable future

As part of this initiative, hospitality colleges in 50 participating countries will incorporate AI-driven teaching methods and campus operations. IIHM will provide strategic leadership to ensure effective implementation. The declaration underscores AI’s role in improving operational efficiency while ensuring personalized guest experiences. The initiative also includes collaborations with governments and NGOs to bridge the digital divide and develop AI solutions that support sustainable tourism.

A new book on AI in hospitality

Coinciding with the opening of the 11th IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad 2025 in Goa, Dr Bose launched Harmonizing Human Touch and AI in Tourism & Hospitality, a book exploring the intersection of AI and hospitality. The book presents real-world examples of AI applications, from predictive maintenance to sentiment analysis and zero-waste initiatives.

“This book serves as a vital resource for students, educators, and industry professionals, demonstrating how AI can complement, rather than replace, the human essence of hospitality,” said Dr Bose.

Global roundtable discussion on AI in hospitality

Following the book launch, a global roundtable on AI in hospitality took place on February 2, 2025. Chaired by Dr. Bose, the panel featured:

Professor David Foskett (OBE), Chairman, International Hospitality Council

Chef Neil Rippington, Global Director, IIHM & Instructor in Culinary Psychology, Harvard University

Chef Sarah Hartnett, UK-based Pastry Chef & Chocolate Consultant

Neville Noronha, OSD to Goa’s Minister for IT & Tourism

Chef Rippington highlighted the generational shift in AI adoption: “I wish the 50-plus generation was born 30 years earlier because today’s young professionals are already AI ambassadors.”

The roundtable reinforced AI’s growing role in hospitality and tourism. Institutions will be encouraged to integrate insights from the book into their knowledge-sharing processes. The initiative calls on industry leaders, academic institutions, and governments to support AI-driven advancements while maintaining hospitality’s core values of empathy and inclusivity.

Industry leaders back AI-driven hospitality

IIHM’s AI-led vision has received strong endorsements from leading hospitality figures:

Chef Ranveer Brar (Celebrity Chef & MasterChef India Judge): “AI at IIHM addresses a much larger workforce challenge. The industry once feared AI would replace jobs, but we now understand that if used wisely, it enhances skills and transforms professions.”

Padmashri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor: “Technology is a tool—it doesn’t have a soul. Hospitality professionals must bring the soul while using technology as a support system.”