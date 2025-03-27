Iftar of peace, understanding and togetherness: 'Diversity our strength' reminder at celebration with many communities

The differences failed to divide; they only united people from different faiths and beliefs a little more.

An Iftar in the city where Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and many others broke fast together with their Muslim friends was a reaffirmation of the spirit of brotherhood that Calcutta signifies. A city where a religious occasion is never restricted to that particular religion but means a joyous coming together of people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening started with a prayer for peace and brotherhood in troubled times that fuel intolerance and misunderstandings.

“Let us pray for a world in which there is peace, prosperity, unity, understanding, love, brotherhood and freedom from all kinds of evil elements, misunderstandings, misrepresentations and any effort or attempt to malign or hamper the unity in which we are created,” Shabina Nishat Omar, officer on special duty in Bengal’s higher education department, said at the outset.

“Whether we are monotheistic or polytheistic, our teachings remain the same. The divine has always taught us to live with good deeds...,” she said.

At the “Iftar-e-Aman”, the language of brotherhood blurred the lines of faith, gender, and in what people eat, wear, or practice.

Members of various communities at the Iftar

Hasnu Mukherjee, who has been married to a devout Muslim for 29 years, said the “differences are created and thrust upon people”.

“When I do puja every morning, my husband is offering his namaz and that is how it has always been. There is no problem, but we are forcing ourselves to believe otherwise and create problems, and that is where it hurts the most,” she said.

Mukherjee said the differences in religion are distracting people “from more pressing problems”.

A familiar soldier for harmony, Imran Zaki, said: “In these troubled times, peace and bringing people together matter. Events like this are important to bury the air of animosity.”

“Today, we have people from diverse fields, representing all faiths coming together. Many of them keeping the fast is symbolic because they want to be in solidarity with the festival,” Zaki said.

Kamal Raza, general manager of The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata, was the host for the evening. “As we gather here we are reminded that our diversity is our strength. Our differences are not something to be feared but something to be celebrated... We are united in our quest for peace, justice and compassion,” said Raza.

Debnita Chakravarti, author and associate professor of English at Shri Shikshayatan College, was among those who fasted. She said it was an attempt to understand “another religion and its customs”.

“The problem comes from the fact that we do not try to understand each other. I want to participate in the celebration and simultaneously experience a custom,” she said.

For veteran industrialist Rajive Kaul, founder and promoter of Nicco Parks & Resorts, the “Bengal model” is the “ideal model”.

“In today’s day and age, it is important because globally there is a lot of misunderstanding. The Bengal model is the ideal model. Our leadership here has a strong focus on inclusiveness, and working with all communities makes a huge difference. It helps in everything, including the work culture in offices and factories.”

N.G. Khaitan, partner, Khaitan & Co, said “cultures may be different” but “the bonding is important”.

The celebration of diversity was not restricted to faith alone.

A team from the hotel, which included individuals with disability, acid attack survivors and those from the LGBTQIA community, was instrumental in making the Iftar a grand evening. Together, they thanked the audience for their presence using sign language.