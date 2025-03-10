Iftar for caregivers of children with cancer; City-based parents' group provides meals at a hospital

A Calcutta-based group of mothers is raising money to provide an evening snack during the month of Ramzan to parents or family members of children undergoing treatment at a cancer hospital.

The snack is for every caregivers who stay with the children in the paediatric ward of the hospital, regardless of whether they are fasting or not or even if they are from other religions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mothers’ group has so far raised only ₹15,000, but funds are coming from across the country.

A mother in Bengaluru, whose seven-year-old daughter is undergoing treatment for leukaemia, has contributed for the cause.

A 60-year-old woman and a cancer survivor in Calcutta, too, has donated.

“While we have our happy meals with our family, there are some moms who have their quiet meals in the cancer paediatric wards. We invite you to share your iftar with them,” reads the appeal.

“When children are sick, the last thing the adults around them think about is food. And for these caregivers, their children are undergoing treatment for cancer and they cannot care less about themselves. Our effort is to reach out to them,” said Saba Islam, founder, Happy Mommy Place, a parent platform.

The snack, however, is not only given to adults who are fasting but to those who are not and also to those from other religions in the paediatric ward.

The donors are also from different religions, said Islam.

“We receive individual help and also support from the Lions Club of Calcutta Roshni. There are individuals who give small amount, but it is not about the amount but the thought that matters. There could be many who would not be able to help with money but they can give their time to volunteer or maybe spare a thought for the caregivers,” said Islam.

Cancer treatment can be a long drawn process and mental health should be taken care of, said surgical oncologist Gautam Mukhopadhyay, not associated with the initiative.

“Sometimes the treatment last for as long as six to eight months and it is difficult for parents or family members to keep the child upbeat and stay positive themselves. Such initiatives go a long way in taking care of the mental health of people fighting cancer or those around them,” he said.

Mukhopadhyay said completion of cancer treatment and small sensitive gestures to keep the patient and his or her family positive can go a long way.

“Society also is over inquisitive rather than being sensitive or helpful. That should change,” he said.