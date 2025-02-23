ICSE council asks schools to have fully functional computer labs with internet facilities

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has asked schools to have fully functional computer labs with internet facilities so that the students are able to access online learning platforms and participate in the council’s online activities.

The systems should be in place within the next three months, the council said in a circular sent to school principals on Saturday night.

“To ensure proper digital infrastructure in every affiliated school, it has been decided that each school is required to maintain a minimum of 45 fully functional computers in the tech lab, all connected to dedicated internet to facilitate seamless access to

digital resources and online learning platforms,” the circular said.

“This is essential not only for facilitating day-to-day digital learning but also for the smooth execution and participation in various IT interventions planned by the CISCE. These interventions, which include key stage assessments — SHINE (Student Holistic Insight and Nurturing Evaluation) — at Classes III, V and VIII and students’ enrichment activities, that are integral to monitoring student progress.”

The Telegraph has reported the council’s plan to conduct assessments in these classes which will be online and to be conducted in school.

“These assessments will give an insight into the learning aptitude and skill set of the learner. They are not an examination that threatens a child with pass-fail,” the council chief executive and secretary, Joseph Emmanuel, told principals in Calcutta last July

A minimum of 45 desktops or laptops must be available with one system for every 20 students, the council said in the circular.

The council has also specified server configuration, data backup, and the requirement of accessories like a printer for the lab. “We request all CISCE-affiliated schools to review their existing infrastructure and take necessary steps to meet this requirement within the next three months,” the council said.

Adequate technological infrastructure ensures that students can engage in the council’s initiatives, thereby promoting equitable access to digital resources and enabling timely assessments, the council said.

While many schools have computer facilities, this directive would ensure uniformity across all institutes, said principals.

“We have one computer for every child. But there could be schools who do not have the proper digital infrastructure but a council directive would ensure that children have access to computers,” said Seema Sapru, principal, The Heritage School.

Rodney Borneo, principal, St Augustine’s Day School Shyamnagar, said that when schools were thinking of offering futuristic subjects like artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, such infrastructure was mandatory.

“It’s time schools upgrade their infrastructure and meet the demands of the time,” he said.