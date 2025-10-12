ICSE board moves to curb student exodus to other boards after class 10 examination

About 1.5 lakh of the 2.5 lakh students studying under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) switch to other boards after Class X, the council’s chief executive and secretary, Joseph Emmanuel, told Metro on Saturday.

During a one-day visit to Calcutta for the Active CISCE master trainers’ workshop and a principals’ meet at Delhi Public School Newtown, Emmanuel said this pattern has been consistent for nearly a decade.

“We have 2.5 lakh students in Class X and a lakh in Classes XI and XII. But 1.5 lakh students leave after Class X, mostly moving to other boards, including state boards,” he said on the sidelines of the meet.

The trend poses a persistent challenge for schools in Calcutta, where many parents believe other boards better prepare students for entrance exams. Emmanuel attributed part of the exodus to the additional weightage state universities give students from state boards in some states.

He sought to dispel misconceptions. “About 70% of CISCE students clear CUET, medical, and engineering entrance exams, earning good ranks and gaining admission to prestigious institutions nationwide,” he stated. Emmanuel told principals that the CISCE and CBSE syllabi are “equally good” for cracking these competitive exams.

This perception problem partly stems from historical factors. Until 2017, the CBSE conducted some national entrance exams, which led to the belief that CBSE students had an advantage. Since then, the National Testing Agency has taken over, but the perception persists. “It’s a myth in the minds of parents and students, causing some of our brightest to leave,” noted a principal attending the meet.

The council is actively taking steps to address this attrition without compromising academic standards. Emmanuel highlighted efforts to make assessments more objective and flexible. For instance, the introduction of subject choices — such as English or modern English, and mathematics or applied mathematics — is aimed at making the curriculum more appealing.

Additionally, from 2027 onwards, students must clear English plus four other subjects in ISC (Class XII). This change follows an incident where a student who had cleared the IIT entrance exam failed to secure admission because he had passed only English and three other subjects.

“We are preparing children not just for entrance exams but for life,” Emmanuel said.

He also pointed to the legacy of CISCE alumni, which includes Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and Indra Nooyi.

To combat the trend, Emmanuel urged schools to begin highlighting the advantages of the curriculum early: starting from Grade VI rather than waiting until Class X. “By the time they reach Class X, students have often already made up their minds. Counselling and sharing the benefits should start much earlier,” he advised.

Schools should also focus on developing students’ thinking and linguistic skills and provide ample practice opportunities for entrance exams.

“No matter how bright a child is, without practice, they won’t perform well. Creating those opportunities is key to retaining students within the CISCE system,” he said.