‘I don’t feel safe... such a crime wouldn’t occur in a safe place’; four years to go: dread among first-year students as they return to campus to fill exam forms

A first-year law student said she is terrified at the thought of spending four more years at South Calcutta Law College before graduating.

Her will to attend classes is overshadowed by fear triggered by the alleged gang-rape on campus on June 25, she said on Monday, when college reopened after a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

She came to campus with her parents to fill out the form for the first-semester exams, starting July 16.

Metro spoke to her at length; she requested anonymity. Excerpts:

I have four more years at this college before I graduate.

The gang-rape of a fellow student in college is abominable and scary.

I worry about my safety, and so do my parents. Even for a simple form fill-up today, they accompanied me.

A girl my age is expected to travel alone to college, but this incident has shattered that basic sense of security on campus.

My parents can accompany me for a few days, but not for four years.

We are originally from Basirhat, but moved to rented accommodation near Kasba after I took admission to this college.

This was meant to ease my daily commute, but this situation has overshadowed my willingness to attend classes daily.

I’m unsure if I can come regularly, at least for some time now. I don’t feel safe anymore.

There is security on campus now, but if it were a safe place before, such a crime would not have happened.

The college must take stronger, lasting steps to ensure campus safety.

There must be proper security for both female and male students, and it must continue — it can’t just be a knee-jerk reaction to a terrible crime.

Monojit Mishra’s name was scribbled on the college wall and his was a recurring name during festivals.

I remember him from the time I came for admission here, when he sat at a desk offering help with the process.

He did wield more power and authority on campus than a college senior or a casual office worker should.

As a first-year student who had come for admission, I accepted it at face value. Now, his misdeeds are tumbling out.