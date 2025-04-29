Human face of maths at college global meet

Mathematics is not just for textbooks, it can also effectively address real-world issues — even those faced by supply chains in bustling cities worldwide.

A notable contribution to this direction was presented by professor Leopoldo Eduardo Cardenas-Barrón, a faculty member in the Mexico-based industrial and systems engineering department at Tecnológico de Monterrey, during the two-day global conference on mathematics held at Khalisani Mahavidyalaya in Chandernagore, Hooghly, last week.

The global event, titled ICRAAPAM-2025, a rare academic feat for a college in a small town, ended on April 26, drawing 111 mathematicians, research scholars and faculty members from Japan, Spain, Ireland, Mexico, and several African nations, along with premier Indian institutions.

The event was held with support from the Calcutta Mathematical Society.

A total of 82 research papers were submitted for brainstorming discussions on the theme of "Recent advances and applications of pure and applied mathematics".

In his research paper, Cardenas-Barrón demonstrated how mathematical modeling could transform the operations of loading and unloading stations in major cities.

He elaborated on the use of inventory management and operations research techniques to optimise scheduling, reduce bottlenecks and improve efficiency.

Drawing on his extensive work in the field, particularly his contributions to the economic order quantity (EOQ) models and their extensions, the professor also showed how mathematical solutions could minimise costs, enhance resource allocation and reduce environmental impact.

"Applying such models in developing cities across our country could significantly improve air quality, reduce noise pollution and help mitigate traffic congestion,” said an appreciative Arghya Bandyopadhyay, the principal of the host college Khalisani Mahavidyalaya.

The global meet was inaugurated by Kallol Paul, vice-chancellor of Kalyani University and an eminent mathematician himself.

“I have hardly ever seen such a huge gathering of mathematicians,” Paul said, praising the college authorities for hosting such a major academic event as well as noting its potential to open new academic horizons for students, particularly mathematics lovers.