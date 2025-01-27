HP Ghosh Hospital launches book 'Bhalo Thakar Prescription' to promote health awareness

HP Ghosh Hospital marked an important milestone today with the launch of Bhalo Thakar Prescription, a book aimed at making healthcare more accessible and understandable.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Dr Narayan Banerjee, who underscored the book's role in raising health awareness.

The launch ceremony also featured HP Ghosh Hospital’s chairman, Chandrashekar Ghosh, singer Indrani Sen, actor Rajesh Sharma, and associate director Suparna Sengupta.

Addressing the audience, they stressed the significance of health literacy in ensuring a balanced and fulfilling life.

Bhalo Thakar Prescription is a guide offering practical advice for maintaining good health. Covering topics such as understanding the body, adopting healthy habits, and avoiding harmful practices, the book is written in simple language to cater to a wide audience.

“The aim of this book is to empower individuals with knowledge about their health,” said the author. “It’s written in simple terms so that everyone, regardless of their background, can understand and adopt healthier lifestyles.”

Thousands of copies have already been distributed, and the book is being seen as a vital resource for households.