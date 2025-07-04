Horror tales from Kasba, elderly couple recall nightmares of the past in campus

Sometime near the end of 2024, an elderly couple living in a house that shares a boundary with South Calcutta Law College were alerted by a loud scuffle.

They rushed to see that a young man was threatening a security guard of the college, hurling “choicest expletives” one after another.

The couple did not know the alleged abuser back then. Now, they do. The face is all over the media.

It was Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the gang rape of the 24-year-old student inside the college.

“We immediately came out and asked him to leave. We warned him against using such language in front of our house. Someone had already informed the police. But before the cops arrived, the man had fled,” said the 70-year-old man, a retired government officer who did not wish to be named.

“Back then, we didn’t know who he was. But when we saw him on TV, we recognised him as Monojit Mishra,” he said.

Interactions with people in the neighbourhood of the college corroborated the image of Mishra portrayed by several students of the college — brash, rowdy and reckless.

The elderly couple lives in a two-storeyed home. Both their daughters are married.

The man’s wife said she remembered students of the college shouting “Mango Dada” repeatedly during the Saraswati Puja celebrations at the college earlier this year.

Now, they know Mishra is fondly called Mango.

The couple said that they heard loud voices, music and, sometimes, arguments from the college premises late at night.

“The college is visible from our house. We would often wonder how students could still be inside so late,” she added.

Mishra allegedly assaulted and raped the woman during three hours, from 7.30pm to 10.50pm on June 25.

The owner of a tea stall outside the college said Mishra threatened him in December 2023.

Rahul Laskar, 32, said he was merely trying to stop a fight.

“On December 1, 2023, Monojit arrived at the college gate with a large group of students. They had come to confront another group of students, and soon a fight erupted,” Laskar said.

“I tried to calm things down, but Monojit pushed me aside and said he would deal with me later,” he said.

Laskar said that Mishra would often send his friends late at night to collect tea and snacks.

“He still owes me nearly ₹1,000 for those orders,” said Laskar.