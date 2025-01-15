Hiring case trial starts in alleged recruitment irregularities in state-aided schools

The trial in the case of alleged recruitment irregularities in state-aided schools, in which former education minister Partha Chatterjee is the prime accused, commenced on Tuesday with the deposition of the first “vulnerable witness” before the court.

The in-camera deposition was completed on Tuesday but the witness was not cross-examined, said sources in the special CBI court.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier named three vulnerable witnesses who are to depose by the end of January. The court fixed January 20 and January 27 as the dates for the deposition of the remaining two “vulnerable witnesses”.

“The identities of the vulnerable witnesses have not been revealed for their safety,” sources said.

Last year, the Supreme Court had directed the trial court to conclude the charge-framing against all the 54 accused persons in the case and also wrap up the deposition of the “vulnerable witnesses” by the end of January 2025.

Chatterjee, who has been granted bail in this case being probed by the ED, would be allowed to come out of the jail in February. The apex court had instructed that the deposition of the “vulnerable witnesses” should be completed before Chatterjee steps out of jail to eliminate chances of him “influencing” the witnesses.

Chatterjee’s lawyer said before the court on Tuesday that the first and second witness would be examined together after deposition of the second vulnerable witness.

The charge-framing of all the 54 accused persons, including Chatterjee and Sujay Krishna Bhadra alias Kalighat-er Kaku, was completed earlier this month. According to the process, trial of a case can commence once the charge-framing is completed.

Chatterjee and others are being tried under sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Partha health

Partha Chatterjee who is lodged in Presidency jail had complained of “breathing problem” late on Monday after which he was taken to SSKM Hospital, jail sources said. He was discharged early on Tuesday and sent back to the jail.