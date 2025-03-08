High Court bar on political programmes around Jadavpur University campus

The high court has barred any political programme “around the vicinity” of Jadavpur University till March 13, when it hears the matter next.

On Friday, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh also directed that a proposed Sunday rally led by Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, should end 100 yards from Jadavpur police station.

The organisers had planned to walk from the Sulekha intersection to Jadavpur police station, right past the university on Raja Subodh Chandra Mallick Road.

After the court order, the rally will start at Navina Cinema on Prince Anwar Shah Road and has to wind up 100 yards from the police station. The police station is about 400m from the university.

“As such, the petitioner is allowed to hold a rally of 750 individuals, between 11.00 am to 3.00 pm on 09.03.2025 (which is a Sunday). The rally would commence from 85, Prince Anwar Shah Road (Navina Cinema Hall) pass through Prince Anwar Shah Road and end at 100 yards from Jadavpur Police Station (Calcutta PI Restaurant). The police authorities would barricade the distance of 100 yards from Jadavpur Police Station (Calcutta PI Restaurant) and ensure that the procession/rally should not travel beyond the barricade,” said the written order by Justice Ghosh.

“It is further directed around the vicinity of Jadavpur University no political organizations would be allowed till 13th of March, 2025 to conduct any programme without the leave of this Court. Police authorities would keep a strict vigilance so that no organizations can complain of double standards till 13th of March, 2025 that some organizations have been allowed and other organizations have not been allowed,” the order said.

BJP leader Adhikari’s rally has been called to protest the JU violence on March 1.

“Since the petitioner happens to be a member of the political party... having substantial number of lawmakers in the State Legislative Assembly, they are directed to behave responsibly. It would be the duty of the organizers to ensure that no public servants are manhandled in the course of the rally,” the order said.

“Police authorities would also deploy adequate trained police personnel/forces so that in case any crisis arises the organizers as well as the police authorities would try to dissipate the excitement and anger immediately,” it added.

The organisers had sought permission for the rally from the police. A writ petition was filed after the authorities did not respond, the petitioner said. The state counsel said the writ petition was filed too quickly and “no scope was granted to the State to consider the permission sought for”.

During the hearing on Friday, seeking permission for the rally from Sulekha to Jadavpur police station, the counsel for the petitioner alleged discrimination on the part of the state administration.

“From Sulekha, we will go to Jadavpur police station, taking the main road. It is a 20-minute walk. Yesterday, the ruling party held a rally in that very area. Day before yesterday, the DYFI did it.... A prominent leader of the ruling party held the rally on the day of the incident,” the lawyer said.

Justice Ghosh said in open court: “Illegality cannot be a precedent.”

“Whatever takes place inside the campus, that is the responsibility of the university administration. So far as this road is concerned, no organisation, the ruling dispensation or the Opposition will be allowed,” the judge said in open court.

The order said the petitioner’s counsel had agreed to the conditions imposed by the state for Sunday’s rally.

The rally will “not cause any undue obstruction to public at large” and has to abide by the noise-pollution rules applicable during board exams.

“The police authorities shall make necessary arrangements for security with good number of personnel so as to ensure that no breach of peace takes place.

“The police arrangements would be made under the supervision of the Officer-in-Charge of the concerned police station or any Superior Officer as decided by the administration,” the written order said.